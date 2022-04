BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the very first time, Carry The Load National Relay will travel through Western New York on Thursday, May 12th. This National Relay consists of five routes that cover 20,000 miles across 48 states. The relay team walks and cycles daily throughout the 32-day Memorial May campaign where people of all ages can join to honor and remember our fallen heroes. The National Relay culminates at the Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day Weekend.

