Teller County, CO

Fire Danger Will Be High This Week

By Dan R
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGusty winds and low relative humidity will combine for high fire danger for most of this week. Three wildfires forced evacuations across the state yesterday. Fires were reported in El Paso and Teller counties as well as Pueblo. An unattended campfire is set to have caused the fire in...

