Critics: Illinois Democrats’ plan to force retailers to post ‘tax relief’ details is unconstitutional, election year propaganda

Fanned out stack of 100 dollar billsPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons) As prices are going up in the United States, Senator Mitt Romney says has a solution for many people struggling with the price hikes. Romney recently announced a framework to provide greater financial security for American families by combining current policies to create one universal child benefit for all. This new program is called the Family Security Act. The child benefit created by the FSA would pay families with children $4,200 per child per year under six years of age, and $3,000 per child per year for older children. (Source)

29 DAYS AGO