Critics: Illinois Democrats’ plan to force retailers to post ‘tax relief’ details is unconstitutional, election year propaganda

By Regional Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Budget bills introduced by Illinois Democrats in the waning hours of session and that were passed early Saturday will require private-sector retailers to notify consumers of temporary “tax relief” measures included in them. Critics say the requirements are an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights and forced...

had enough
2d ago

next to it a sign, the democrats have graciously paused the gas tax they raised in an effort to fool weak minded voters into believing they care and to distract from the failures of their policies! After November they will ve reinstated and raised to make up for the loss!

Dennis Lynn Lynn
2d ago

so they have to ask permission to post a sign in your yard. Supporting political parties but they can fine a gas station 500 dollars. Definitely sounds unconstitutional.

T (that's it)
2d ago

Sounds like extortion to me for enforced propaganda politics....

WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
WEHT/WTVW

State employee pension buyout bill has passed, Illinois

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – According to an Illinois press release, Governor JB Pritzker made the following statement following the full passage of House Bill 4292, which adds two years to the state employee pension buyout program. “I want to applaud Representative Bob Morgan and Senator Rob Martwick for leading the effort to add an additional two […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Facebook should soon begin mailing settlement checks

Jay Edelson, an attorney at Edelson Law, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the nearly 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users who could soon be getting their $400 settlement checks. This comes after an appeals court upheld the $650 million settlement. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

White House says it has now exhausted all funds to get all Americans a fourth COVID vaccine and call on Congress again to pass the $15billion spending bill

President Joe Biden's administration has run out of money to buy a fourth dose of the covid vaccine for all Americans, a new report said on Tuesday. The administration has enough doses to cover a fourth shot for Americans age 65 and older as well as the initial regimen for children under age 5 if those shots are approved, officials told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
Jake Wells

New Stimulus Program Would Give You Cash Each Month

Fanned out stack of 100 dollar billsPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons) As prices are going up in the United States, Senator Mitt Romney says has a solution for many people struggling with the price hikes. Romney recently announced a framework to provide greater financial security for American families by combining current policies to create one universal child benefit for all. This new program is called the Family Security Act. The child benefit created by the FSA would pay families with children $4,200 per child per year under six years of age, and $3,000 per child per year for older children. (Source)
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS

