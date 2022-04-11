Critics: Illinois Democrats’ plan to force retailers to post ‘tax relief’ details is unconstitutional, election year propaganda
(The Center Square) – Budget bills introduced by Illinois Democrats in the waning hours of session and that were passed early Saturday will require private-sector retailers to notify consumers of temporary “tax relief” measures included in them. Critics say the requirements are an unconstitutional violation of free speech rights and forced...www.illinoisnewsnow.com
Comments / 11