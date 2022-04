Aaron Maine, who performs as Porches, grew up listening to the Strokes and Nirvana. He says that these bands are the first ones he sought out on his own, bussing into the city from the NYC suburb he grew up in to get a dose of the rock ’n’ roll lifestyle. It makes sense, then, that during lockdown — a time where there wasn’t a shred of certainty to hold on to — Maine returned to the mainstays that raised him.

