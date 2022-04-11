Second victim dies in Bartlesville stabbing

Bartlesville police Bartlesville police said a second victim died from a stabbing in Bartlesville that happened Wednesday night.

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) said a second victim has died from a stabbing in Bartlesville that happened Wednesday night.

BPD learned early Monday morning that Charles Ford, the stabbing suspect’s uncle, died at the hospital from his injuries. BPD Captain Jay Hastings said this is now a double homicide investigation.

“It was pretty surprising this morning when we got that call, but now we’re working basically a double homicide,” said Hastings.

Hastings said they knew Ford’s injuries were pretty serious.

“It’s upsetting because you know, the first 24 to 48 hours tell us if somebody’s going to pull through,” said Hastings.

Crime scene tape lingers at the home near Fenway and Tuxedo where Hastings said a violent domestic situation turned deadly. Investigators from BPD, the FBI and OSBI were at the scene Wednesday night for hours.

“Domestic violence would be anybody living in the home. It could be a brother, siblings. Domestic violence is not just husband and wife,” said Hastings.

Dustin James Blackfeet is the man accused of stabbing his mother, his half-sister who died shortly after, and his uncle.

Police say there are two different cases because one is a tribal citizen, so Blackfeet will be prosecuted on the state and federal level.

“The victim that died last Wednesday was a tribal citizen. So that first degree murder charge will be picked up by the feds or the FBI,” said Hastings.

The city of Bartlesville averages one to two homicides a year, a crime trend Hastings hopes doesn’t go up.

“This year’s already getting off to a rough start,” said Hastings. “Crime typically picks up in the summer months, and we’re already into April. This is a violent crime and it’s different obviously than the property crimes, drug crimes and stuff like that,” said Hastings.

The third victim, the suspect’s mother, is still recovering at a hospital.

