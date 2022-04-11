Track athletes from Union and Wallowa counties earn top marks at La Grande Invitational

LA GRANDE — It was a productive day of track and field in La Grande on Friday, April 8, as many schools from the region flocked to the La Grande High School track for the La Grande Invitational.

The Pendleton Buckaroos swept the team standings, winning the boys side with 152 points and the girls side with 122.5 points. La Grande placed third in the girls standings with 88 points and fourth on the boys side with 62 points. Enterprise, Cove, Powder Valley and Union earned top-10 finishes on the boys side and Enterprise, Imbler and Cove took top 10 on the girls side.

In the women’s standings, Enterprise (49) took fourth, Imbler (38) placed seventh, Cove (34) took ninth, Union (19) placed 12th, Elgin (14) earned 14th and Joseph (6) took 16th. In the boys team standings, Enterprise (37) locked in seventh, Cove (33.75) placed eighth, Powder Valley (32.5) placed ninth, Union (26) earned 10th, Joseph (19.75) placed 11th, Imbler (19) took 12th and Elgin (12) took home 16th.

In the girls 100-meter dash, La Grande freshman Kayle Collman placed first overall with a time of 13 seconds. Enterprise freshman Nevaeh James took second place with a 13.49 finish. On the boys side, Powder Valley senior Reece Dixon placed third overall with a time of 11.63.

In the 200 meters, Collman was back for La Grande with a second-place finish in a time of 27.62.

In the girls 400-meter spring, Cove sophomore Autumn Dobbs took top marks with a time of 1:04.83. Imbler sophomore Austyn Turner placed second with a time of 1:05.48. On the boys side, Imbler sophomore Clinton Tarvin placed third with a time of 55.1.

La Grande sophomore Kiah Carlson (2:42.7) took second overall in the girls 800 meters. On the boys side, Enterprise senior Zac Knapp won the event with a time of 2:04.87. Cove junior Taylor Fox placed third with a 2:10.53 finish.

In the girls 1,500 meter race, La Grande freshman Cecilia Villagomez-Edvalson placed second overall with a time of 5:30.98. Knapp cleared the field in the 1,500, winning with a time of 4:13.89 for Enterprise. Cove’s Eli Williams placed third overall with a 4:25.73 finish.

Williams won the boys 3,000 meter race for Cove, finishing with a time of 9:47.51. La Grande’s Carter Perry took third with a 9:54.65. On the girls side, Villagomze-Edvalson won the event in 11:40.69 and Cove junior Danielle O’Reilly placed third with a time of 12:44.72.

In the 110-meter hurdles, La Grande’s Jarom Huntsman took top marks on the boys side with a time of 16.98. Union junior Bo Ledbetter placed third at 18.25.

Ledbetter (44.09) took second in the 300-meter hurdles and Huntsman (44.75) placed third. On the girls side, James placed third for Enterprise with a 52.51 finish.

In the 4x100 meter relay, La Grande’s team of Kylie Brown, Nicole Zollman, Lexi Price and Collman took top marks with a time of 54.02. Enterprise’s relay team of Althea Kominskey, Maddie Nordtvedt, Lannie Stonebrink and James placed third at 55.24.

In the girls 4x400 relay, Enterprise’s team of Alisha Melville, James, Kendall Wigen and Nordtvedt placed second with a time of 4:34.57. Union placed third at 4:51.26, with its team consisting of Kaleah Hines, Jesse Ledbetter, Jayda Blackburn and Paisley Miller.

In the girls shot put, La Grande senior Nicole Zollman placed second with a throw of 29 feet, 1.5 inches. Imbler freshman Jayda Cant placed third at 28 feet, 11.75 inches.

Joseph junior Kale Ferguson placed first in the boys discus, throwing a distance of 143 feet, 2.5 inches. On the girls side, Cant (82 feet, 8.5 inches) placed second and Enterprise senior Sophia Espinoza (80 feet, 1.50 inches) took third.

Ferguson placed second in the javelin for Joseph, throwing 137 feet and 11.5 inches. In the boys high jump, Powder Valley senior Kaiden Krieger tied for first with a six-foot jump.

Dixon won the long jump for Powder Valley, leaping a distance of 19 feet, 9.25 inches.

In the pole vault, La Grande senior Maxon Huxoll won the event with a score of 10 feet, six inches. Ledbetter placed second for Union, also jumping 10 feet, six inches.

In the triple jump, Imbler senior Nathan Bingaman placed first overall with a jump of 40 feet, six inches. Huntsman placed second for La Grande, jumping 39 feet, 3.5 inches. On the girls side, La Grande freshman Emma Elithorp placed third at 27 feet, seven inches.