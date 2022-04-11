Former Baseball Player from O.C. to Plead Guilty in Illegal Betting Case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 22-year-old St. Paul man pleaded guilty Wednesday to his involvement in the illegal purchase of nearly 100 firearms, officials said. Geryiell Walker pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting the making of false statements during purchase of firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota said. Two others — Sarah Elwood and Jeffrey Jackson — pleaded guilty in December to making false statements in connection with the purchase of firearms. According to the attorney’s office, from May 2020 to May 2021, Elwood, Jackson and Walker “conspired together to illegally purchase dozens of firearms … and to provide these firearms to individuals whom they knew could not lawfully possess them.” Elwood purchased the guns from licensed dealers, the attorney’s office said, while Walker and Jackson would arrange deals to resell them. The attorney’s office said the three illegally bought and sold 97 guns. Eighteen of them have been recovered.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 27 DAYS AGO