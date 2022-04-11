Joe Satriani Explains What Kirk Hammett Was Like as a Guitar Student Until 1988

Yoshihiro Fukagawa directed the romantic drama ‘Love Like the Falling Petals’ (originally ‘My Dearest, Like a Cherry Blossom’ or ‘Sakura no yōna boku no koibito’) with a magician’s precision and a touch of serenity. The story, borrowed from the 2017 novel by Keisuke Uyama, chronicles a short-lived romance, with metaphors reminding us of adrift times. Haruto looks at the world through his camera lens, hoping to capture a passing moment. On the other end, Misaki struggles with a disease that accelerates time. Meanwhile, the cherry blossom season returns every year, reminding us of the transience nature of life. While the ending is saddening and emotional, you may want to revisit the finale. We shall get to the ending, but let us first recollect the roller-coaster ride of love and heartbreak. SPOILERS AHEAD.

