Walk of Fame Star Honoring DJ Khaled to Be Unveiled

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Monday honoring DJ Khaled for a career that has included six albums and four singles topping the charts, and four Grammy nominations. Frequent collaborator Fat Joe and Sean Combs are set to join DJ Khaled in speaking at...

mynewsla.com

XXL Mag

Jay-Z Appears to Respond to Faizon Love Saying Hov Lied About Ever Dealing Drugs on New Pusha-T Song

Jay-Z will always use his masterful rhymes to address any and all smoke that comes his way. This time around, he appears to be coming for actor-comedian Faizon Love. The latest example of that comes in the form of some new bars Hov spit on the Pusha-T track "Neck & Wrist" that appears to take aim at actor Faizon Love following some recent remarks he made about the Roc Nation boss.
Complex

LL Cool J Announces Rock the Bells Festival f/ Ice Cube, Rick Ross, The Diplomats, Lil’ Kim, and More

LL Cool J has announced his new hip-hop festival Rock the Bells, which is set to take place in his native Queens, New York this summer. Featuring performances from LL himself as well as hip-hop heavyweights such as Ice Cube and Rick Ross, the Aug. 6 fest will be held at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Roxanne Shanté is hosting the event, named after LL’s iconic 1985 song of the same name. Other artists on the lineup include Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, N.O.R.E., Trina, Digable Planets, Lil’ Kim, and Scarface. Jim Jones, Juelz Santana, and Cam’ron will give a not-to-be-missed set as The Diplomats, and more performers will be revealed as the date nears.
Variety

Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor Turn Out for DJ Khaled’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Dedication Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. DJ Khaled drew several stars to his own star dedication on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, held on Monday on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, was attended by several of Khaled’s key collaborators and supporters, including the moguls Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs; artists Fat Joe, Teyana Taylor, Jeezy and N.O.R.E.; label executives Sylvia Rhone (Epic Records), LA Reid (Hitco), Ethiopia Habtemariam (Motown), Tunji Balogun (Def Jam), LaTrice Burnette (Island), Jeff Harleston (Universal Music Group) and Mark Shimmel (Dick Clark Productions); along with Cool & Dre, Reggie Saunders of...
HollywoodLife

Nipsey Hussle’s GF Lauren London Vows To Love Him Forever On 3rd Anniversary Of His Death

The late rap icon’s wife shared a photo of the ‘Victory Lap’ star along with a message commemorating their relationship. It’s been three years since Nipsey Hussle’s death at age 33. His wife Lauren London, 37, shared a photo of the rapper smiling along with a loving message to her late husband. The model and actress wrote that she’d always love Nipsey in the remembrance shared on her Instagram on Thursday March 31.
thesource.com

Mary Mary Star Erica Campbell Says Kanye West Should Try to Be Like God All Week

Kanye West has already proven his versatility as an artist in the industry. With eleven studio albums, one compilation album, two live albums, two collaborative albums, four mixtapes, and his documentary, there is no doubt that Kanye was destined for stardom. While the 44-year-old rapper’s future is bright, recent events could have possibly been dimming the rapper’s light in a social media back and forth with Pete Davidson.
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
Essence

Nicki Minaj Is Starting Her Own Management Company And Record Label

She wants to show that female rappers can become moguls in their own right. Nicki Minaj is venturing into the entrepreneurial side of the music industry. On March 9, the rapper shared in a sit-down interview with Joe Budden that she is starting her own management company and record label. “I am creating my own management company,” she said. Minaj also shared that she first decided to create her own management company for herself but that she ultimately wants to bring others along for the ride.
Complex

Jay-Z’s Full Summer Jam 2001 Performance Unearthed Featuring Rapper Bringing Out Michael Jackson

One of hip-hop’s biggest moments now has video footage backing it. On Tuesday, new footage of Jay-Z’s 2001 Summer Jam performance was shared to YouTube, seemingly for the first time it’s been uploaded to the platform in its entirety. Included in the Hot 97 performance, which was uploaded by YouTube account HipHopVCR, is the moment when Blueprint-era Jay surprises the crowd with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.
Vibe

Damon Dash Says Black Entertainers “Should Make Our Own Grammys” Amid Kanye West Backlash

Click here to read the full article. With the cancellation of Kanye West’s performance at the upcoming Grammy Awards, and a petition to have him removed from the Coachella 2022 lineup, a number of celebrities close to the rapper have weighed in on the backlashing he’s currently enduring. Damon Dash, West’s friend and former CEO at Roc-A-Fella Records, gave his take on the Grammys’ decision, noting that the Album of the Year nominee probably isn’t as concerned with his exclusion as others might think.More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Files 'Protect Black Men' Petition On Behalf Of Kanye WestErica Campbell Alludes Kanye West...
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
Billboard

Muni Long Signs With Def Jam Recordings

Muni Long has entered into a partnership with Def Jam Recordings that includes the “Hrs and Hrs” hitmaker’s imprint Supergiant Records, Billboard can confirm. While spending nearly a decade as an independent artist, the 33-year-old singer (real name Priscilla Renea Hamilton) released three EPs in 2020 and 2021 — Black Like This, Nobody Knows and Public Displays of Affection — under a new name Muni Long and under her own imprint Supergiant Records, which she co-founded with her husband Raysean Hairston and her co-manager Rashad Tyler. “A supergiant is like the biggest star in the galaxy. I just thought that was incredible, the metaphor, and that’s really what we’re trying to do,” said Long of her label during Billboard‘s Twitter Spaces conversation about Black independent musicians last month. She is also managed by Chris Anokute, and Long partnered with J.R. McKee and Drew de Leon of MPR Global Distribution, LLC to distribute the music.
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Walk of the Stars honors David Lee with 449th star

Nine-time Emmy award-winning writer, director, and producer, David Lee was honored with a star on the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs. The ceremony took place at the Downtown Park behind the stage. Have you ever walked the #PalmSpringsWalkofTheStars?! Today @ 3 p.m. the @PSpringsChamber is honoring writer, director and producer David Lee with the The post Palm Springs Walk of the Stars honors David Lee with 449th star appeared first on KESQ.
