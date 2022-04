South Alabama’s softball series at Georgia State this weekend was canceled following a shooting that occurred at the team hotel on Friday. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a man shot a woman and then fatally shot himself at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Atlanta-Northlake hotel, where the South Alabama team was staying. No one from the Jaguars team was involved in or injured in the shooting, according to USA officials.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 19 DAYS AGO