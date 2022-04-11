ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erika Jayne Shares Video Throwing Book Garcelle Beauvais Wrote In The Trash

By Kay
 2 days ago
Taking out the trash! It looks like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are working overtime to get fans interested in the upcoming season 12. We already know that filming was a hot mess of drama and the recently released trailer only confirmed that. But one part of the trailer that really stood out was Garcelle Beauvais reading the legally embattled Erika Jayne . Garcelle went full on shade and posted the clip to her Instagram . In it, she tells Erika, “I don’t have to make you look bad, you can do that on your own. Cut to Kyle Richards with her mouth open in shock lol.

In her caption, she plugged her upcoming book, Love Me As I am . It read, “You know how else you can look bad all on your own? By not pre-ordering your copy of #LoveMeAsIAm before it comes out on Tuesday.” She included a crying laughing emoji, which was a nice touch. Naturally, Erika had to take it to the next level.

In a screen grab posted by LoveAndyC on Twitter , Erika went all out on her Instagram stories. In the video, Erika tagged Garcelle with the text, “Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you will see this.” The video showed Garcelle’s book at the top of her trash can and a Oscar The Grouch cartoon at the bottom of the screen.

Erika , babe, this is not the burn you think it is. Firstly, Garcelle’s book features a yellow sticker marking it as a proof. So you threw out a free book. Second, you basically gave Garcelle free publicity. Finally, Erika clearly doesn’t recycle as Garcelle’s book is sitting on a mound of Starbucks cups, Red Bull energy drinks and a landline phone that is at least 30 years old. Was it from husband Tom Girardi’s office auction? We will likely never know.

Clearly, the two have been at odds during filming. Back in January, both Garcelle and Sutton Stracke unfollowed Erika on social media . Garcelle explained at the time , “OK, all I can say is, she called me something that I did not like, and so therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts, I don’t want to put a little like.” She added, “So, I thought, I’m going to unfollow her, I don’t want to see her posts. Did I know it was going to cause World War 3?” Never one to miss a petty moment, Erika commented, “Well [let] me unfollow her back.”

Looks like Erika and Garcelle’s relationship is trash too.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE SOCIAL MEDIA DRAMA BETWEEN ERIKA AND GARCELLE? WHOSE TEAM ARE YOU ON? WILL YOU BE WATCHING THE UPCOMING SEASON OF RHOBH?

Happy cat
2d ago

Is anyone surprised? Erika has made it clear from day one she is all about herself and could careless about others.

MS BLOCKABITCHQUIK
2d ago

she will need reading material while in prison....bad move....

