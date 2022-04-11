ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

16 Missing Children Found In New Orleans In US Marshals Sting Operation

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgaPP_0f5gNeTP00
Photo: Getty Images

Sixteen missing and endangered children were recovered in New Orleans following the US Marshals' three-month operation.

According to a news release from the agency, five people were arrested and agents uncovered allegations of sex trafficking in several of the cases. Dubbed " Operation Fresh Start ," the sting was led by the Missing Child Unit of the US Marshal Service Eastern District of the Louisiana New Orleans Task Force and kicked off on January 1 and ended March 31.

It comes just months after " Operation Boo Dat " recovered five missing teenage girls and led to the arrest of 30 individuals.

"Based on the operation at least four (4) felony warrant(s) exist for adults suspected of involvement with MCU minors and the USMS New Orleans Task Force is actively pursuing these fugitives," the news release reads .

Among the children recovered were a seven-year-old boy and five-year-old girl whose mother, who does not have legal custody, took them to Fort Lauderdale, avoiding arrest in the process. A task force in Florida located and recovered the children and arrested the mother.

A one-year-old baby was also discovered in the sting. The infant was abducted by their father who police said had shot and killed the child's grandfather. The agency said the father surrendered to authorities.

Last month, a 14-year-old "habitual runaway and previous victim of sexual assault" was also recovered in Addis, Louisiana, with the help of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

"I am very proud of the cooperative work done by all the agencies involved in safeguarding at risk children. Our Office is proud to be a part of the robust MCU program that took root in New Orleans starting in 2016," US Marshal Scott Illing said in a statement.

The NYPD, FBI, and New Orleans Police Department also assisted in the operation.

Reading about trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 43

samantha
2d ago

Thank god someone is trying to do something. God bless the team that was involved. I’mSo glad this was a happy ending🥰🥰🥰

Reply
37
UrWrongLemmeProveIt
2d ago

lucky break that 6 of the missing teens were wanted felons on the run or these other kids may have never been found.

Reply
11
Mark Pirozzolo
2d ago

Purge the evil from among us. Time to bring back true justice to these devils

Reply(2)
27
Related
KATC News

UPDATE: FBI and US Marshals helping in Goodie case

UPDATE: The FBI and US Marshals Service are helping in the case of a missing Scott woman. The Scott Police Department announced that they have has partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Marshals Service in reference to the missing person case involving Ella Goodie and the person of interest, Brandon Francisco.
SCOTT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Addis, LA
CBS 42

Missing father found dead in Mississippi River in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (PIX11) – A New Jersey father who vanished during a business trip in New Orleans in January was found dead in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The body of Michael Gelfand, 33, of Lakewood, was discovered in the Mississippi River near Third Street in New Orleans Friday, the New Orleans Coroner said. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marshals#Missing Person#Nypd#The Missing Child Unit#The Us Marshal Service#U S Marshals
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Man convicted of shipping 50-plus pounds of marijuana from California to Jefferson Parish

A Jefferson Parish jury has convicted Long Nguyen, 46, of conspiring to ship more than 50 pounds of marijuana from California to Louisiana. A Vietnamese speaker who required a translator in court, Nguyen had the marijuana shipped in vacuum-sealed bags, which were tucked inside foil bags and stored in plywood-lined cardboard boxes, the district attorney's office said. Law officers seized the marijuana and $8,000 cash from apartments, a storage unit and a UPS distribution center in the New Orleans area. A Terrytown couple who mistakenly received seven pounds of marijuana called 911 to report it, prosecutors said.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy