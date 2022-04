The fourth annual Project Parkway, a single-day, park-wide volunteer project , will take place on the Blue Ridge Parkway on Saturday, April 23. Project Parkway will help complete much needed work at various locations across the park and is ideal for people interested in learning more about the park through hands-on service. Volunteers will work alongside staff and experienced NPS volunteers to prepare the Parkway’s campgrounds and several picnic areas for their spring 2022 opening.

