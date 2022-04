Anyone who’s read the results of a doggy DNA test knows our canine BFFs are more complicated than they appear. Many dogs, especially adopted shelter pups, have traits passed on by several breeds. With 350 dog breeds recognized by the World Canine Federation, the combinations are endless! Purebred dogs are a different story. These are canines who have been closely monitored by humans over generations to ensure those doggy DNA tests come back with a single result. As of January 2022, there are 199 dog breeds recognized by The American Kennel Club.

