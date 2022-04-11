ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wisconsin's Paul Chryst issues statement on passing of former RB coach Gary Brown

By Dustin Schutte
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevastating news hit Madison over the weekend with the passing of former Wisconsin running backs coach Gary Brown. He was battling cancer for the second time. Brown was 52 years old. Sunday, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst released a statement on Brown’s death. “I am deeply saddened by...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Tom Brady ended retirement because he was 'no longer the boss' at home

Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
TAMPA, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Adam Schefter apologizes for initial tweet on Dwayne Haskins' passing

Adam Schefter has publicly apologized for his widely criticized tweet breaking the news of Dwayne Haskins’ passing Saturday. Schefter broke the news of Haskins’ death Saturday morning on Twitter. In a since-deleted tweet, Schefter included mentions of Haskins’ on-field struggles in the NFL. He was criticized by fans, teammates and fellow media members.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Iowa guard announces commitment to Big 12 program

Joe Toussaint is going from the B1G to the Big 12. The ex-Iowa guard announced his commitment to West Virginia on Monday. He recently visited the school, as it was one of his top transfer choices. Toussaint joins a West Virginia program that finished the 2021-22 season with a 16-17...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Chryst
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Transfer forward from Ohio includes 3 B1G schools among top options

A transfer forward from Ohio has narrowed down his list of potential options to six schools, three of which are from the B1G. Ben Vander Plas is reportedly considering Illinois, Iowa State, Ohio State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. He has one year of eligibility remaining after spending the past five seasons at Ohio.
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State freshman basketball star enters NCAA transfer portal

Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson has decided to explore his options outside of Columbus. Tuesday, the 6-foot-2 freshman out of Cleveland announced that he was entering his name in the transfer portal after two seasons with the Buckeyes. He will have three years of eligibility at his next destination.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Rb#Penn State#San Diego Chargers#New York Giants#The Cleveland Browns#Rutgers
saturdaytradition.com

XFL announces names of 8 head coaches

The XFL has announced the names of the 8 individuals who will be the head coaches for the league. A statement was released on Wednesday morning. “Our head coaches are a diverse group of leaders, champions and hall of famers with experience competing and coaching at the highest level in football. Not only will they be mentors to our players, but they are also ambassadors of the XFL as we work together to build tomorrow’s league,” said Dany Garcia, Co-Owner and Chairwoman of the XFL. “What is most exciting about our talented coaches is that they all share our vision for the XFL and are committed to advancing the game of football for players and making it into a must-watch program for fans. The XFL is anchored in the belief of opportunity, and, just like our players, these football legends will drive the future of the game.”
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

For Nebraska, 1 key QB stat continually lacks compared to B1G peers

Nebraska debuted its new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and presumptive new starting quarterback in Saturday’s spring game. As is so often the case with spring scrimmages, we didn’t learn much about what Mark Whipple and Casey Thompson can be expected to accomplish this fall. But the new duo surely...
NEBRASKA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein unveils latest 2022 mock draft with new No. 1 pick

The NFL Draft is right around the corner and the race to the No. 1 pick remains an interesting discussion among analysts. In particular, NFL.com Draft analyst Lance Zierlein is one analyst that differs from the majority of most other analysts putting on mock drafts. In many circles, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is widely regarded as the eventual top pick in the draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
saturdaytradition.com

Who will step up to form Ohio State's new Big 3 wide receivers?

No Big Ten team loses more talent at a single position in the upcoming season than Ohio State at wide receiver. Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave could very well both be taken within the first 10 picks of the NFL Draft, and it will be shocking if either player makes it past 20th.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Raashaan Wilkins, Vanderbilt transfer DL, commits to Big Ten program

Raashaan Wilkins is going home, and the former Vanderbilt defensive lineman has committed to Illinois to continue his college career. Wilkins shared on Instagram that he would play for the Illini after he reportedly received offers from Western Kentucky, UConn, SMU and Oklahoma State. Wilkins is listed at 6-foot-3, 310 pounds and spent two seasons at Vanderbilt and played in 21 games, recording 21 tackles and two tackles for a loss. Last season, he made 13 tackles in 12 games with 10 starts. He’s originally from Chicago (Mt. Carmel).
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Freshman defensive end becomes latest Buckeye to shed black stripe

Greenwood, Indiana native Caden Curry signed with Ohio State on Dec. 15, 2021. It wasn’t until Monday, however, that he officially became a Buckeye. Curry is the third OSU player of 2022 to lose their black stripe. The Ohio State football team shared video and photos of Curry from practice on its Twitter account.
GREENWOOD, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Buckeyes land 4-star RB over Michigan, Penn State and Miami

Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class received a major bump on Tuesday evening. The Buckeyes received a commitment from 4-star running back Mark Fletcher out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was also considering Michigan, Miami and Penn State as potential landing destinations. Fletcher made his announcement live on CBS Sports...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy