ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Latest numbers, April 11

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJZuA_0f5gLzpq00

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

The county is seeing a small relief from the uptick in cases last week. Today, 563 total cases are being reported.

There are 65 new cases in the county.

Currently, there are 30 people in the county’s hospitals. We haven’t seen much rise in hospitalizations in this uptick.

The number of deaths grows by one today, bringing that number to 504.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Health
Broome County, NY
Sports
Broome County, NY
Government
US News and World Report

State: Nursing Home Residents to Be Moved Due to Violations

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials have ordered the immediate transfer of all 94 residents of a Wallingford nursing home to other care centers after finding dangerous safety violations during an investigation spurred by two resident deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department's commissioner,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
The US Sun

Hundreds of thousands to get SNAP boost as new $1.4million program is launched – are you eligible?

INCREASED Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits start this month for hundreds of thousands of families. About 200,000 Massachusetts households will see the boost to their SNAP benefits to reflect rising utility costs. The Department of Transitional Assistance said SNAP benefits are determined partly by average utility bills. Massachusetts received federal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
WIBX 950

No More Gas Appliances In New York?

Are the days of using Natural Gas or Propane to cook food and/or heat your home over with? According to a new law that was enacted in New York City, and a new bill that is pending in the New York State Legislature, your ability to use fossil fuels in your home will soon change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

Two More Shops Open in Restored Binghamton Building

Additional businesses have started operating at the Number 5 Commons development in Binghamton's South Side. Common Soil Juicery opened for business Monday in a building at 39 South Washington Street. The space was last used by La Tazza coffeehouse. Co-owners Riley Stichter and Julie Chambers have been working over the...
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

Governor Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday. “With the Spring holidays approaching and New Yorkers making preparations to travel and gather with loved ones, I encourage everyone to continue using the tools we know help limit the spread of COVID-19 and keep both yourself and those around you safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Make sure […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy