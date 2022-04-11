Latest numbers, April 11

BROOME COUNTY – Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Broome County.

The county is seeing a small relief from the uptick in cases last week. Today, 563 total cases are being reported.

There are 65 new cases in the county.

Currently, there are 30 people in the county’s hospitals. We haven’t seen much rise in hospitalizations in this uptick.

The number of deaths grows by one today, bringing that number to 504.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.