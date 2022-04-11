MPS students begin to make up for time lost during strike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Once again, there won’t be school in Minneapolis on Monday. The school district and the educators who went on strike 11 days ago failed to reach a contract agreement Saturday. Monday will be the 10th school day missed as teachers and education support professionals continue their strike over wages, mental health resources and class size caps. The district has said it’s reached its financial limits. “Guess what? I don’t care where they get the money,” said Ana Vasquez, a Roosevelt High School teacher, at a small solidarity rally Saturday in Dinkytown. “It is not our job to figure out where...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 25 DAYS AGO