Minneapolis, MN

MPS students begin to make up for time lost during strike

 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Students are returning to the classroom in Minneapolis Public Schools following spring break and will now begin making up for instruction time lost because of the teachers strike. Starting Monday,...

CBS Minnesota

Despite Optimism, No Deal Reached Between MPS And Striking Teachers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Once again, there won’t be school in Minneapolis on Monday. The school district and the educators who went on strike 11 days ago failed to reach a contract agreement Saturday. Monday will be the 10th school day missed as teachers and education support professionals continue their strike over wages, mental health resources and class size caps. The district has said it’s reached its financial limits. “Guess what? I don’t care where they get the money,” said Ana Vasquez, a Roosevelt High School teacher, at a small solidarity rally Saturday in Dinkytown. “It is not our job to figure out where...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

MPS food service workers set to join strike

Daily picket lines continue outside the Minneapolis School District’s (MPS) offices in the second week of the Minneapolis Teacher’s Federation (MFT) strike. The more than 4,500 educators on strike gained a new ally on Tuesday, as the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 284 chapter, which provides the meals for MPS, announced their intent to also go on strike.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Phys.org

School strike for climate: Why are students still striking?

Hundreds of thousands of school students around the world will strike for climate justice on Friday 25 March. These strikers, and new research, demonstrate that climate change requires our educational system to "radically reimagine" the core purposes and practices of education towards those that can cultivate a liveable planet and climate justice, said Dr. Blanche Verlie.
ADVOCACY

