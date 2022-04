The Bears finally addressed their cornerback room, by officially signing Tavon Young to a one-year deal on Monday. Young has spent his entire six-year career with the Ravens, after Baltimore selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. He won the Ravens’ Ed Block Courage Award last season when he played in all 17 games, after missing the entire 2019 season, and 14 games in 2020 due to various injuries. Young also missed all of the 2017 season with an ACL injury.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO