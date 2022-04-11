ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Meadow, NY

East Meadow Man Charged With Driving Drunk With Daughters In Car, Police Say

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
Dave L. Edwards Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A man with his two daughters in the car was allegedly driving drunk when he crashed into a 71-year-old woman who stopped at a traffic light on Long Island, police said.

It happened in East Meadow around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10 and involved a BMW driver who rear-ended the woman stopped at a traffic light, Nassau County Police said.

Dave Edwards, age 35, of East Meadow, drove the 2001 BMW M5 into the back of a 2019 Honda CRV on Jerusalem Road, said police.

No injuries were reported.

Police said that the investigation into the crash found that Edwards was allegedly intoxicated, and his two daughters - ages 3 and 5 - were inside the car at the time of the crash.

Edwards was charged with:

  • Driving while intoxicated;
  • Two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra’s Law for having children under 16 in the vehicle;
  • Two counts of endangering the welfare of a. child.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, April 11 at First District Court in Hempstead. His daughters were released into the custody of a family member.

