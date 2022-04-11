ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

Abington Friends School’s Hallways Are Alive with Art and Immersive Projects

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrIAk_0f5gL7hD00
Image via Abington Friends School.

Spring has not fully arrived yet, but the hallways at AFS are in full bloom—all the divisions are displaying the creative and immersive work that they’ve been doing inside and outside their classrooms. In one second-grade classroom, teacher Saidah Giraud explored Hair Love.

She shared what led to this beautiful project and how her class responded.

Bonita, Director of Communications asked, What led you to this particular lesson or topic?

Saidah said, “This discussion came from an extension of our unit about civil rights, on where we discussed Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and what discrimination means. I also viewed the Dove Crown Campaign 2022 video and it inspired me to want to celebrate our hair and our skin tones. The whole goal of the lesson was for us to discuss hair discrimination, self-love, and acceptance of different types of beauty.”

Bonita: What questions and/or insights did students have that made for an interesting discussion?

Saidah: The students thought hair discrimination was something of the past. All of the children had something they enjoyed about their hair. We talked about who has banned hairstyles and defined what was acceptable for school and the workplace in the past.

Bonita: Why is this an especially important study topic for 2nd graders?

Saidah: It is important to teach children as early as possible that they are beautiful inside and out. There is no need to compare yourself to others, nor is it necessary to change who you are to fit into someone else’s definition of beauty.

Finf out more information on Abington Friends School here.

At Abington Friends School, we approach education with bold convictions that allow every student to unlock their own remarkable potential. Visit our campus and see how our educational innovation inside and outside the classroom prepares all students for learning at the next level.

Our final in-person Open House of the school year is on Tuesday, April 19 at 9 a.m.

Advanced registration is encouraged!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UYMWN_0f5gL7hD00
Image via Abington Friends School.

Comments / 0

