Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Police: Driver dies in Northshore Drive crash

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 2 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal car crash along Northshore Drive Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD spokesman Scott Erland said Monday that officers arrived to the single-car crash scene around 7 a.m. on South Northshore Drive at Lyons View Pike. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Home partially collapses in West Knox house fire

The car had come to a rest just inside of Lakeshore Park, Erland said. Medical personnel who also responded to the scene pronounced the driver dead at the scene and the driver had been the only occupant of the vehicle.

Erland says KPD crash reconstruction investigators responded to the scene and are leading the investigation, which is in the preliminary stages. The identity of the victim is being withheld until notifications can be made to the victim’s family.

Comments / 3

Becky Dye
2d ago

I’m so sorry for the loss of an important officer in the Knoxville community I’ll be praying for every family members and the families and for god will god will comfort them in gods holy name amen thank you god for the honor & privilege of praying for this family Frogbeckydye lenoir city Tn

Reply
2
Jennifer Garcia
2d ago

I dont believe an officer crashed, it was a citizen. Prayers sent out to the grieving family.

Reply
4
