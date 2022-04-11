ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aces rally but fall in weekend finale

Cover picture for the articleNORMAL, Ill. – Trailing 2-0 in the fifth inning, the University of Evansville softball team rallied to tie the game at 2-2 before a walk-off hit gave Illinois State a 3-2 win in Sunday’s series finale. Following a scoreless two innings to begin the game, Delainey Bryant...

