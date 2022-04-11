Aces rally but fall in weekend finale

The Victory Star Twirl Teams of Edwardsville recently traveled to Iowa, Missouri, and Oaklawn, Illinois, to take part in several competitions. (For the Intelligencer) The Victory Star Twirl Teams of Edwardsville recently traveled to Iowa, Missouri, and Oaklawn, Illinois, to take part in several competitions. Team 1 is comprised of Maegen Brown, Taryn Trauernicht, Danielle Huene, Caidyn Crouch and Abby Bledsoe. Team 2 includes Kaylee Carrico, Audrey Carr, Morgan Woelfel and Lila Clark. Team 3 is comprised of Haddie Hunter, Emma Prosise, Alaina Grapperhaus, Cara Kielty, Chloe Kurzym, Kennedy Williams, Ava Thibault, and Emma Thibault. Their competition results are as follows: Frozen Frenzy Virtual Competition Cages: 1st Place Are You Ready to Fly: 1st Place Encore: 3rd Place Innovative Choreography Virtual Competition Cages: 1st Place, Outstanding Visuals Judges Specialty Award A Little Party: 1st Place Iowa State Championships, Tiffin, IA Are You Ready to Fly: 2nd Place Twirling Through the Decades: 2nd Place Rain: 1st Place Encore: 1st Place AAU Central District Championships, Oak Lawn, IL Are You Ready to Fly: 1st Place, 3rd Place Overall Twirling Through the Decades: 3rd Place Rain: 3rd Place Encore: 1st Place Teen Beach: 1st Place, 2nd Place Overall Missouri State Championships, Mehlville, MO Are You Ready to Fly: 2nd Place Twirling Through the Decades: 2nd Place Rain: 1st Place Encore: 1st Place Teen Beach: 1st Place Soloists Audrey Carr, Kaylee Carrico and Maegen Brown had a total of nine first places, nine second places and two fourth places at these competitions. These teams are coached by Andrea Gasow and Beth Prewitt. The Victory Star Twirlers' Annual Baton Recital will be held on May 1 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Father McGivney High School gym.

