Philadelphia, PA

Woman Tries To Bring Loaded Gun On Plane At Philadelphia International Airport: TSA

By Nicole Acosta
 2 days ago
A loaded gun was found in a woman's handbag at Philadelphia International Airport. Photo Credit: TSA

A Pennsylvania woman was arrested by police after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented her from carrying a loaded handgun onto her flight at the Philadelphia International Airport.

The Philadelphia woman's .25 caliber gun was discovered in her handbag in the checkpoint X-ray machine on Thursday, April 7, TSA officials said. It was loaded with five bullets, including one in the chamber.

TSA officers confiscated the gun and detained the woman before arresting her on a weapons violation, they said. The woman — whose name has not been released — is expected to face a financial penalty.

“Guns and airplanes don’t mix,” said Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “If you want to bring your gun on a flight, pack it correctly for transport or leave it home.”

This is the seventh gun caught at Philadelphia International Airport checkpoints this year, according to the TSA.

WGAL

400 guns seized, 14 people arrested in Philadelphia ATF bust

PHILADELPHIA — Federal officials said they seized 400 illegal guns and arrested 14 people in Philadelphia. Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the bust was part of an investigation that started in 2020. It tracked firearms from legal to illegal buyers. Officials said most...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIVI-TV

TSA: Don't bring firearms, other banned items in carry-on luggage

Transportation and Security Administration at Boise Airport is reminding people to not travel with firearms in carry-on luggage after confiscating several weapons Friday. Officers confiscated two guns at Boise Airport Friday morning after a routine security X-ray of carry-on luggage. The first confiscated weapon was a 9 mm Ruger P94 pistol, loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition. The gun was found in the luggage of a man traveling to Denver International Airport. The second gun was a 9 mm Springfield Armory handgun and was loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition and was confiscated from a man traveling to Salt Lake City International Airport.
BOISE, ID
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKRC

Caught on camera: Attack on airline gate agent goes viral; passenger arrested

ATLANTA (WGCL/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A social media video of an unruly passenger at a ticket counter at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International has gone viral. It's also key evidence in the criminal charges against the traveler, 44-year-old Courtney Drummond of Henderson, Nevada. For airport workers, violence in their workplace is becoming all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Airplane
Public Safety
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic's National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft's control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

Philly Men Caught Trafficking More Than 1.5 Pounds Of Cocaine, PCP To Mercer County: Prosecutor

Two Philadelphia men were charged after they were caught trafficking more than a pound and a half of cocaine and PCP to Mercer County, authorities announced. Philadelphia residents Jorge Mercado-Torres, 28, and Christopher Seabrook, 47, were taken into custody Monday and charged with first-degree narcotics offenses and second-degree weapons offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
