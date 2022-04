PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 42-year-old man was shot once in his right thigh early Thursday morning in front of a church in Philadelphia’s Kensington section, police say. The shooting occurred around 5:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of East Monmouth Street. Police say a woman was driving a car when a man in the passenger seat opened fire and hit the victim. Police say the victim was transported to Temple Hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

