Bennett, Cartwright earn Alfred weekly honors

ALFRED, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local athletes were honored at Alfred University.

Saxon softball pitcher Megan Bennett of Athens and Drew Cartwright of Elmira on the men’s lacrosse program are this week’s Alfred University Athletes of The Week.

Bennett, a sophomore, earned a win on the mound for the Saxons in their 7-5 victory over Nazareth Saturday completing the series sweep. Megan had six strikeouts giving her a (5-5) overall record this season. Bennett has 64 strikeouts on the year, it was the fourth win of the week for Bennett.

Alfred softball travels to Ithaca College on Tuesday in a double header starting at 3 pm.

Alfred junior attacker Drew Cartwright scored seven points on a career-high four goals and three assists for the men’s lacrosse team in a dominant 25-6 win Saturday. This is second time this season Cartwright has earned Alfred Athlete of The Week.

For the year, Cartwright has a team-high 18 goals and 14 assists for Alfred (7-2). Drew’s 32 points also leads the team. The Saxons travel to Nazareth on Wednesday at 4 pm.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.