California State

How California cities are resisting duplex housing law

By Manuela Tobias Source: CalMatters
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia’s housing department is gearing up to send stern warnings to cities trying to skirt a new housing law advocates hope will bring more affordable housing. Senate Bill 9, a state law that went into effect Jan. 1, allows property owners to build duplexes and in some cases, fourplexes, on most...

SFGate

AG says Pasadena ordinance violates California housing law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The city of Pasadena, home to the annual Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game, is violating a new California law designed to increase affordable housing, the state attorney general warned Tuesday. It’s Attorney General Rob Bonta’s second such action after proponents of denser...
PASADENA, CA
