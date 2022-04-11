ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 4-11-22

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was quite the weekend in Augusta. We have the...

HipHopDX.com

'We Ready' Rapper Archie Eversole Reportedly Dead At 37

Atlanta, GA – Veteran Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole — best known for the 2002 single “We Ready” featuring Bubba Sparxx — has reportedly died. According to Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM, Eversole’s family confirmed his passing on Wednesday (April 13), although no cause of death has been revealed.
ATLANTA, GA

