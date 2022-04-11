ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Crashing the Boards: Spring football games approaching for OU, Oklahoma State

By Bryan Keating
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring football is quickly approaching. Sports Director...

Related
Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
Former Hog basketball player picks transfer destination

The turnover from Arkansas basketball’s 2021-22 season officially continued Monday. Former Arkansas forward Chance Moore, who entered the transfer portal in late March, announced his destination as Missouri State. As of Monday afternoon, the Razorbacks would return only three players next year off this season’s Elite Eight squad. The 6-foot-5 guard was a four-star recruit coming out of the Georgia high school scene but did not crack the rotation with the Razorbacks. Moore played in just five games during his first and only season in Fayetteville. Missouri State is about a two-hours drive from Northwest Arkansas. The Bears lost in the first round of the NIT to Oklahoma after going 23-11 during the regular season. Moore is one of three Arkansas players who announced intentions for the transfer portal, but the first to reveal a destination. Guard KK Robinson and center Connor Vanover remain outstanding.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Strong to severe storms moving into Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — There is a risk for severe storms in Oklahoma on Monday. 7:10 p.m. Monday Update: As of 7:10 p.m., there are no longer any tornado warnings in southern Oklahoma. There are some severe thunderstorm warnings east of Tishomingo and Madill. 6:55 p.m. Monday Update: Southern Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Bob Stoops returning to sidelines as XFL head coach

Bob Stoops is returning to the sidelines as one of the eight head coaches to lead XFL teams when the league restarts in 2023. Along with Stoops, former NFL head coaches Wade Phillips and Jim Haslett will coach XFL teams. The other coaches include former NFL players Terrell Buckley, Hines Ward, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht.
NFL
Professional Bull Riding Shows To Return To Tulsa For 5 More Years

PBR is staying in Tulsa for a few more years at the BOK center. Professional Bull Riding is back in Tulsa this weekend. A new agreement means the world's best cowboys and bulls will keep coming to Tulsa for five more years. “The way that is has elevated our national...
TULSA, OK
Lindy Waters III found his way from Norman to OKC Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lindy Waters III found his way from Norman to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The season may be over for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it was one to remember for Norman’s own Lindy Waters III. KOCO 5 spoke with him about his 1st NBA season,...

