Stillwater, OK

Crashing the Boards: OU softball sets NCAA record with 36-0 start

By Elgin Rucker
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe OU and Oklahoma State softball teams continued their winning...

www.koco.com

The Spun

Look: Epic College Softball Home Run Is Going Viral

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Report: Oklahoma Loses Second Player Today to Transfer Portal

Monday morning, the same website reported that senior guard Elijah Harkless had entered the portal. Entering the portal does not necessarily mean a player is leaving. It only means he’s being allowed, by NCAA rule, to explore the option of transferring and can entertain offers from other programs. Issanza,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

West Virginia transfer guard includes 2 B1G teams among top choices

A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Has A Clear Top 3 Schools

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is the most coveted recruit in the class of 2023. The latest member of the Manning quarterbacking lineage has his choice of any school he wants. While experts are split on what school he’ll ultimately choose, it does seem like there are three programs that have...
FOOTBALL
WILX-TV

Duke Coach Headed to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach. It is Payne’s first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago. Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and six overall with the Blue Devils.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Bob Stoops Lands New Head Coaching Job: Fans React

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

A Major College Coach Is Emerging For The Lakers Job

With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Jonah La’ulu picks Sooners as transfer spot after funny FaceTime call with Brent Venables, Miguel Chavis

As the request for a joint FaceTime call lit up his phone screen, Jonah La’ulu was surprised by the unknown second number. Hours earlier, the former Hawaii defensive lineman had exchanged phone numbers with Brent Venables. Oklahoma’s incoming head coach had agreed to call later that evening after he finished watching OU throttle Oregon in the Alamo Bowl and he’d reviewed La’ulu’s film.
NORMAN, OK
ESPN

Kansas men's basketball players set to profit off Jayhawks' 'Barnstorming Tour'

After winning the national championship last week, Kansas is doing what past champions could not do: cashing in. The Kansas "Barnstorming Tour" will begin on April 23 at a high school in Wichita, Kansas. For tickets ranging from $30 to $125, fans can get autographs, participate in a Q&A session, join a skills training session and attend a VIP dinner.
LAWRENCE, KS

