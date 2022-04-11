Crashing the Boards: OU softball sets NCAA record with 36-0 start

An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
Paul Finebaum suggested that Texas A&M is emerging as a new antagonist in college football. When interviewing Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher on “The Paul Finebaum Show,” the host asked how he’s handling the “villain” role due to his recruiting acumen. “I don’t know if...
Monday morning, the same website reported that senior guard Elijah Harkless had entered the portal. Entering the portal does not necessarily mean a player is leaving. It only means he’s being allowed, by NCAA rule, to explore the option of transferring and can entertain offers from other programs. Issanza,...
According to a Tweet posted Monday by a Purdue basketball recruit, a 7-footer has been offered a scholarship for the 2024 recruiting class. “Very thankful to have received a scholarship offer from Purdue University,” JT Rock posted. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota native stands at 7-0 and weighs 225...
A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
Dion Ford the former Central High School dual sport athlete was shot and killed trying to protect himself during a robbery. According to reports, the 6’4 athlete was killed outside a convenience store in St. Paul Thursday night. Ford who was a star basketball player and standout football player...
Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
Five-star quarterback Arch Manning is the most coveted recruit in the class of 2023. The latest member of the Manning quarterbacking lineage has his choice of any school he wants. While experts are split on what school he’ll ultimately choose, it does seem like there are three programs that have...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach. It is Payne’s first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago. Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and six overall with the Blue Devils.
On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops is back in the head coaching ranks. Stoops was officially named as a head coach of the XFL – for the second time. He joins Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Terrell Buckley, Jim Haslett, Rod Woodson, Reggie Barlow and Anthony Becht as the head coaches for the 2023 season.
Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
There are a lot of coaches that are expected to be under the spotlight this season. One of the biggest ones looks to be Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M. He’s been with the Aggies for four seasons, but is coming off a disappointing 8-4 finish. In 2020, the Aggies...
Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
With Frank Vogel on his way to the unemployment line, the Los Angeles Lakers will need a new head coach. While fans may be clamoring for a proven winner in the NBA, one up-and-coming college basketball coach is getting mention as a candidate. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report,...
As the request for a joint FaceTime call lit up his phone screen, Jonah La’ulu was surprised by the unknown second number. Hours earlier, the former Hawaii defensive lineman had exchanged phone numbers with Brent Venables. Oklahoma’s incoming head coach had agreed to call later that evening after he finished watching OU throttle Oregon in the Alamo Bowl and he’d reviewed La’ulu’s film.
While Texas has seemingly been flooded with good news recently, Tuesday was a different story. Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed to the media that freshman defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau is suspended from team activities and not practicing. No other information was given other than the sense that Guilbeau violated...
After winning the national championship last week, Kansas is doing what past champions could not do: cashing in. The Kansas "Barnstorming Tour" will begin on April 23 at a high school in Wichita, Kansas. For tickets ranging from $30 to $125, fans can get autographs, participate in a Q&A session, join a skills training session and attend a VIP dinner.
Mark my words because one day, maybe even for the upcoming A day and 2022 season, this is going to happen. "Hate Week" as we get ready for homecoming 2022? Should we really glorify hatred?. Just wait. That will be the NEXT issue "opinion piece" in the Crimson White. Tuscaloosa,...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Lindy Waters III found his way from Norman to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The season may be over for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it was one to remember for Norman’s own Lindy Waters III. KOCO 5 spoke with him about his 1st NBA season,...
A university with a long and distinguished history such as the University of Oklahoma is bound to have a distinguished group of alumni and fans. We’re not simply talking about athletes, because the Oklahoma Sooners have some of the most recognizable athletes going: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Trae Young.
