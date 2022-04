SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police report that a beloved K-9 officer, Bandi, passed away Thursday. K-9 Bandi was on duty when he passed away. He was a German Shepard born in Hungary in 2014 and has been with the Sarasota Police Department since 2016. While the cause of death has not yet been officially determined, veterinarians believe that Bandi passed away from natural causes.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO