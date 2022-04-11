ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

‘They took our clothes’: Ukrainians returning to looted homes

By Shaun Walker in Novyi Bykiv and Andrew Roth
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BU1HJ_0f5gHp9Q00
Residents returning to Novyi Bykiv found their homes had been looted by Russian soldiers.

When Russian soldiers left the village of Novyi Bykiv after a month of occupation, Natalia Samson returned to her house to find they had stolen her perfumes, jewellery, some wine, a scooter, a novelty cushion and a collection of old coins.

A few days later she ventured into the village school, where she works as the deputy headteacher, and discovered the Russians had taken most of the computers, the projectors and other electronic equipment.

In the headteacher’s office, an opened pair of scissors had been inserted into a plasma screen that was left behind, apparently in an attempt to ensure that what could not be stolen was instead destroyed.

“People saw them simply loading everything on to Ural trucks, everything they could get their hands on,” said Samson, shaking her head in disbelief. A dozen houses on the village’s main street had been looted, as well as all the shops. Other villagers reported losing washing machines, food, laptops and even a sofa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBGA3_0f5gHp9Q00
Occupying soldiers are accused of systematically stealing items from Ukrainian homes. Photograph: Sviatoslav Medyk

Over the past week, during reporting from numerous places where Russian troops had occupied Ukrainian territory, the Guardian has collected evidence that suggests looting by Russian forces was not merely a case of a few wayward soldiers, but a systematic part of Russian military behaviour, across multiple towns and villages.

Reports of looting have prompted widespread outrage among Ukrainians, as well as among Russians opposed to the war.

“Those who fight like this are not regular army, but rabble,” wrote Vladimir Pastukhov, a liberal Russian political scientist who is a columnist for Novaya Gazeta. “Even in the Soviet and Nazi armies, looting was fought as much as possible, albeit not always successfully. In the Russian army … it is a form of additional motivation of the personnel.”

At one flat in Irpin, a town outside Kyiv that was partially controlled by Russian forces for part of the last month, one family returned home to discover that Russian soldiers had been living there.

They found discarded alcohol bottles, food wrappers and cigarette butts strewn around the apartment, large piles of faeces blocking the toilets and family photographs torn and thrown around the house. They also found that a lot of things had gone missing.

“They took away all the clothes – literally everything, male and female coats, boots, shirts, jackets, even my dresses and lingerie,” said one of the residents, who asked for the family’s names not to be used, but supplied photographs of the damage.

According to Hajun, a Belarusian investigative media project, more than 128 packages – totalling nearly 3,000kg of freight – were sent to Rubtsovsk alone from the Belarusian border town of Mazyr in video shot on 2 April this month.

Rubtsovsk, which is located in the southern Altai Krai region of Russia, is a poor town known for hosting four prison facilities.

The data on the parcels was collected during a three-hour surveillance video that showed Russian soldiers wrapping and stuffing clothing, TVs, tools, fishing equipment, car batteries and other household items into packages before they were sent as far as Siberia or even to Russian towns close to the Pacific Ocean.

In the surveillance video, soldiers in fatigues joke with other customers as they shuffle about the cramped office for hours, laughing as a soldier comes in with a looted e-scooter to be sent back to Russia.

Hajun published the data of 16 Russian soldiers who had sent parcels back to Russia on 2 April from the offices of CDEK, a Russian express delivery company that works across the former Soviet Union. The influx of looted goods, as well as growing attention to Russian looting in Ukraine, has led the company to begin requiring a bill of sale or check from a store in order to send goods abroad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXMc5_0f5gHp9Q00
While some Ukrainian homes have been looted by Russian soldiers, others have also been used as living quarters. Photograph: Sviatoslav Medyk

Hajun identified Evgeny Kovalenko as the solider who sent the most freight that day: 17 parcels totalling 440kg. According to Hajun, that included tools, speakers, a table and a tent.

The Guardian has attempted to contact a number of the soldiers accused of looting, without success.

The Russian sociologist Alexandra Arkhipova said it was not just poverty and material shortages among soldiers that led to the widespread looting.

“A lot of Russian soldiers feel this war is absolutely useless and senseless. It’s an absurd war and they are staying in Ukraine with the immediate risk of being killed … So [they think]: ‘I’ll take this computer because my kid needs a computer back home.’ It makes a senseless situation less absurd and more practical,” she said.

However, this does not explain the destruction that has accompanied the looting. Many people have found their houses or businesses defaced with pro-Russian graffiti. In the town of Trostianets, soldiers smeared faeces on the walls of a meat shop that they also looted. Many homes appear to have been demonstratively smashed up.

Often, the victims are people living modest lives who now find themselves with nothing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LsSon_0f5gHp9Q00
A Russian army ration pack and a soldier’s sleeping mat, left behind at a school in Novyi Bykiv. Photograph: Sviatoslav Medyk

In the village of Staryi Bykiv, east of Kyiv, the Andrusha family are primarily concerned about the whereabouts of their daughter, Viktoria, who was kidnapped by Russian soldiers on 26 March on suspicion of supplying Ukrainian authorities with coordinates of Russian positions. She was held for a day with other prisoners before disappearing, and has not been seen since.

But in an added insult, her father, Mykola Andrusha, reported that soldiers had robbed the family during searches of their home, taking electronics and cash.

“I’m not a rich person. We had about $3,000 and about 60,000 hryvnia (£1,600). But for me, that was big money. We wanted to do house repairs – me, my wife and my daughter,” he said. The soldiers also took the family’s laptop and their mobile phones.

The confirmation of widespread looting was preceded by telephone audio, leaked by Ukrainian intelligence, which claimed to reveal Russian soldiers discussing with their wives what to steal while on assignment. The authenticity of the intercepts could not be confirmed, but the reports from liberated areas has lent them credibility.

“I bet all the boys have taken something there,” said one wife to her husband in one of the leaked telephone calls. “I bet you’re not alone.”

“Everyone’s got a bag with him,” the soldier replied.

Comments / 50

Victoria Stevens
2d ago

I am disgusted with some of these comments that show no empathy for these people. People who had to flee their homes due to bombs only to return to all of their items gone, do Not need to be told be happy you are alive.

Reply
17
Topramentuna09 Topramentuna09
2d ago

every man needs to understand you are a pond in war they don't even take care of their soldiers stealing close when dictator and presidents have billions of dollars their own people struggling having to steal sad wake up world the criminals are the world leaders

Reply(2)
7
Jellybean
2d ago

I’m so sorry but all that matters is you have each other. Cloths can be replaced when you lived cannot. Sending prayers 🙏🏻

Reply(2)
4
Related
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Looting#Clothing#Ukraine#Ukrainians#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Zoo in Kharkiv prepares to kill its lions, tigers and bears in case Russian shelling allows them to escape into the shattered city and attack civilians

A zoo in Ukraine is on the point of making the heartbreaking decision to kill its lions, tigers and bears after repeated shelling by Russian troops. There are fears the wild beasts will otherwise escape into shattered Kharkiv threatening local people who are already living in appalling fear from Vladimir Putin's missiles and bombs.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Ukranian woman ‘raped by teenage Russian soldier’ as she sheltered in school

A young Ukrainian woman was raped and stabbed in a vicious attack, it has been claimed, after the village where she lived was occupied by Russian troops. The claim comes amid deepening concern over reports of sexual violence as the war enters its second month.The mother of the victim has made a video in which she talks about what happened to her daughter, who has been left traumatised by her ordeal. Neighbours of the family told The Independent separately about the assault, and also what had supposedly happened to the Russian soldier accused of carrying it out.The rape took place...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Video appears to show Ukrainian soldiers shooting Russian prisoner of war

Soldiers fighting for Ukraine appear to shoot a Russian prisoner of war outside a village west of Kyiv in a video posted online. The footage was originally shared on social media app Telegram. The New York Times said it had verified the video and the BBC said it had confirmed the location north of the town of Dmytrivka and found satellite images showing bodies on the ground.
MILITARY
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Putin's former son-in-law has stolen our baby': Socialite wife of Russian oligarch makes astonishing claim that billionaire is hiding their daughter in Moscow

A London-based socialite has made the astonishing claim that her husband, the former son-in-law of Vladimir Putin, has stolen their newborn daughter and is hiding her in Moscow. Zhanna Volkova, a Russian celebrity married to the country's 'youngest billionaire' Kirill Shamalov, says she has been prevented from meeting the baby,...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

238K+
Followers
64K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy