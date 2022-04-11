ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shots fired into a residence in Ithaca

By David Sorensen
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

ITHACA, NY ( WETM ) – This morning just after midnight a house was struck by gunfire in Ithaca.

Ithaca Police report that they were called to the 600 Block of Spencer Road for multiple reports of shots fired. On scene, officers located multiple bullet casings that were in the roadway and noticed a residence had been struck by the gunfire. One of the bullets reportedly penetrated the residence, traveled through the house, and exited the opposite side. No injuries were reported during this incident.

There is a vague description of the subjects that are believed to be involved in this incident. They are described as two males both wearing dark clothing. It is also believed that a dark-colored sedan was involved as it was seen leaving the area.

If anyone has information about the incident or resides in the area and has surveillance
systems that may have recorded the incident, they are asked to contact the Ithaca Police
Department at the below methods.
Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

Comments / 2

Sharon Cordell
2d ago

all these little Gunslingers who want to go around shooting people why don't they make themselves useful and go over and fight with the Ukraine people and help them make yourself useful over there

News Channel 34

