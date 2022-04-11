ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Plymouth Meeting-Based Real Estate Firm Developing Apartment Complex at One of PREIT’s Malls

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrIAk_0f5gHXSS00
Moorestown Mall is in development by a PA real estate firm.Image via Moorestown Mall Facebook.

Plymouth Meeting-based Bel Canto Asset Growth Fund is developing an apartment complex at the Moorestown Mall, which is owned by PREIT, writes Kevin Riordan for The Press of Atlantic City.

PREIT owns several area malls, including Plymouth Meeting Mall, Willow Grove Park Mall, and Cherry Hill Mall, sold four acres of its Moorestown Mall site last year to Bel Canto in an effort to breathe new life into the struggling South Jersey mall.

The mall has over 1 million square feet of leasable space along with 5,322 parking spaces on an 84-acre property. It is currently around 80 percent occupied.

“A lot of malls need an infusion of consumers, but they don’t have Moorestown’s level of retail,” said Jennifer Nevitt, CEO of Bel Canto Asset Growth Fund.

The company is now developing 375 apartments and a parking garage on the acquired site.

“We believe in creating neighborhoods,” she said. “The quality of the retail will be a convenience for people who live there, including those who work from home, and it will help create a neighborhood feeling.”

Read more about Bel Canto Asset Growth Fund and PREIT’s Moorestown Mall development of the apartment complex in The Press of Atlantic City.

Comments / 1

Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Apartment complex underway at Echo Street West development

A 292-unit apartment building called Vibe is under construction at the mixed-use Echo Street West development on the Westside. According to a press release on the project, 20% of the units will be listed as affordable at 80% area median income (AMI). Project developer Lincoln Property Company said the rise in jobs and investment from […] The post Apartment complex underway at Echo Street West development appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
KFOX 14

Park Ridge Apartments on sale by commercial real estate firm

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Park Ridge Apartments are on sale by Greysteel which is a national commercial real estate investment service firm. The apartment complex has 160 units and is located at 6938 Alto Rey Avenue. Greysteel’s Senior Director Jack Stone and Senior Managing Director Doug Banerjee,...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Plymouth, PA
City
Plymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Mashed

Rita's Just Opened A Store In An Unexpected Location

On March 20, a new Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard shop will open in Philadelphia. As the company has its roots in the neighboring city of Bensalem and has a multitude of locations throughout Philadelphia (via Rita's). The unexpected twist? The new location will be inside the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

Why There Are Only Three Remaining Kmart Stores Left: Here’s Where To Find Them

Click here to read the full article. It’s about to be even harder to go shopping at Kmart. A Kmart store in New Jersey located 15 miles from New York City is scheduled to permanently close this weekend, USA Today reported. After this closure, there will only be three more K-Mart stores in existence — in New Jersey, New York, and Florida — following a string of closures for the big-box chain. In July, Kmart closed a location in Manhattan’s Astor Place, which was the retailer’s last location in New York City. Another Kmart Manhattan location in Penn Plaza closed in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Just 3 Kmarts Will Remain of the Former Retail Giant in the Entire U.S. After a New Jersey Store Closes

The demise of Kmart continues this week, as the former retail giant announced the closure of one of its last four remaining stores. The Associated Press reports the Avenel, New Jersey location will close permanently on April 16, leaving just three Kmarts in the United States. The remaining stores are in Westwood, NJ, Bridgehampton on Long Island, and Miami.
WESTWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malls#The Mall#Moorestown Mall#Preit
MONTCO.Today

Former Ardmore Home of DuPont Heiress Hits Market

After undertaking extensive renovations, the current owners of the former Ardmore home of Eleuthera Bradford du Pont, the chemical fortune heiress, have listed the property for $2.95 million, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. This splendid residence that has often been the site of lavish parties, orchestra concerts,...
ARDMORE, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Willow Grove Mall’s Owner PREIT Has ‘Substantial Doubt’ Over Ability to Stay in Business Over the Next Year

PREIT, owner of Willow Grove Mall, whose carousel decor echoes its amusement-park past, faces financial difficulties. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), the owner of Willow Grove Park Mall (and others), has “substantial doubt” about being able to remain in business over the next year. The news of its shaky future was contained in its 2021 annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Natalie Kostelni bagged the story for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Benzinga

Knightscope Inks Contract With Commercial Real Estate Developer

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced its entry into a new contract with a Denver, Colorado-based commercial real estate developer specializing in the design and building of advanced live/work/play communities, incorporating the latest technology with exceptional community design.
DENVER, CO
FOXBusiness

Kmart closing NJ location, only 3 stores left in US

Kmart is shedding another one of its brick-and-mortar department stores, leaving only a handful left in the country. Its Avenel, New Jersey, store is slated to close its doors for good on Saturday. Employees at the Kmart location found out just last month that it would close. Kmart, now owned...
AVENEL, NJ
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
AVENEL, NJ
ComicBook

Former Kmart Shoppers Mourn That the Once Retail Giant Only Has Three Stores Left

The rise of digital retailers like Amazon has led to the death of hundreds of retailers around the country, from mom-and-pop shops to big box retail giants. Of the latter, few brands have had a steeper fall than Kmart. Founded in 1899 by S. S. Kresge, the store revolutionized the way customers shopped, and became one of the most ubiquitous companied in the United States all the way up through the 1990s. Yesterday, though, a New Jersey location announced its closure -- a move that will leave only three stores left. And people who grew up at a time when Kmarts were everywhere...well, they're not OK.
RETAIL
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy