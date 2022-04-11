ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Bencic tops Jabeur 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 for Charleston Open title

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Belinda Bencic won three of the last four games to outlast Ons Jabeur and take her first ever clay-court championship with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 victory at the Credit One Charleston Open on Sunday.

Bencic of Switzerland collected her sixth WTA title and first since winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtWpl_0f5gHS2p00
    Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, returns a shot to Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, during the finals at the Charleston Open tennis tournament in Charleston, S.C., Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TQgCT_0f5gHS2p00
    Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, reacts after a bad shot against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland during the finals at the Charleston Open tennis tournament in Charleston, S.C., Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTYNl_0f5gHS2p00
    Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, celebrates after defeating Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, in the finals at the Charleston Open tennis tournament in Charleston, S.C., Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfDsR_0f5gHS2p00
    Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, celebrates after defeating Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, in the the finals at the Charleston Open tennis tournament in Charleston, S.C., Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okcv7_0f5gHS2p00
    Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, holds the championship trophy after defeating Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, in the finals at the Charleston Open tennis tournament in Charleston, S.C., Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372brp_0f5gHS2p00
    Ons Jabeur, of Tunisia, throws her racket as she misses the ball against Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, during the finals at the Charleston Open tennis tournament in Charleston, S.C., Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

Bencic looked like she’d have an easy time with Jabeur of Tunisia as she broke her opponent’s serve twice in the opening set.

Jabeur, a crowd favorite all week here, rallied to tie things at 3-all in the final set before Bencic regained control.

