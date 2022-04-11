Easter prep pt 3

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Easter is on the way, and you may be looking for unique items to fill those Easter baskets. Lorri Stephenson, owner of That’s Too Cute in Panama City, stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio with ideas on how to make the perfect Easter basket. She also brought some items that you could give to an Easter host.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations is hosting Adult Open Studio Painting Class. The event is this Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and is open to the public. It is $25 and that includes all the supplies for the painting. So bring a friend, grab a...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Head Chef Josh Smith from Edward’s joined us live in the studio to talk about some delicious Easter brunch ideas you can do with your family. Whether you are cooking at home or heading to a restaurant, Chef Josh and Jessica talk about some delicious ideas.
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bargain shoppers, thrifters, and treasure hunters are gathering on Highway 90 for Florida’s 275-mile yard sale from Pensacola to Live Oak: Flea Across Florida. “Pretty much yard selling, just trying to get rid of a bunch of stuff,” one seller Sheyna Weeks said. “It...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One busy roadway in Pier Park in Panama City Beach will be closed for ten days, according to city leaders. Panama City Beach City Manager Drew Whitman ordered the closure of South Pier Park Drive from Front Beach Road to the roundabout from Friday, April 8th, to Monday, April 18th.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Paper Mill will soon close its doors for good. WestRock made the announcement Thursday. The company says it will permanently cease operations by June 6th. WestRock says the Panama City mill would “require significant capital investment” to maintain and improve. The press...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Head start programs help promote the school readiness of children from low-income families. Chapman Head Start in Panama City is a local head start program seeking to help children. This weekend The Chapman Head Start Center will hold a Children’s Fun Fest. The event is...
Cooler and breezy weather has returned to the panhandle as we head into the weekend. Paul Vecker joined NewChannel 7 in the studio to tell us about why women are the target of romance scams, and what you can do to protect your personal information.
NewsChannel 7's Alex Joyce stopped by Dat Cajun Place to learn more about their upcoming event to celebrate the establishment's 10th anniversary. For this week's Wear It Wednesday, Caroline Nguyen and Cali Fitzgerald from Posh & Posies boutique came into the studio with some stylish spring outfits.
PANAMA CITY — Development projects continue to grow Panama City North, bringing more businesses and another grocery store to the area.
Blackwater Resources, LLC is bringing the Panama City Centre to northern Panama City between U.S. 231 and State 390. The shopping center will include a Publix, a Publix liquor store, 9,800 square feet of adjacent retail space, and outparcels along the highways.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As summer is quickly approaching, the NewsChannel 7 Today team decided it was time for a shape up. Every Thursday, you can find tips on nutrition, workouts, and how to get active for the season on our Summer Shape-Up segment. For our first segment,...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hard work doesn’t go unrecognized at Breakfast Point Academy. “Our teachers take care of those who take care of them, so that’s kind of how this all came about,” Breakfast Point Academy Principal Clint Whitfield said. “A specific teacher saw a need that he needed something because he provides for them every day.”
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Paula Deen greeted fans at her book-signing event in Panama City Beach Sunday afternoon. One fan, in particular, said the opportunity was sweeter than she could’ve ever imagined. “Two weeks ago I prayed that I’d meet somebody who inspired me to get through high...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What was stripped down by a category 5 storm more than three years ago, will soon be a boater’s paradise. “After Hurricane Michael, it really looked like a bomb went off,” David Demarest, Director of Public Relations for St. Joe Hospitality, said. “So it wasn’t a matter of just repairing a few boards, this stuff had to be completely rebuilt.”
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award winner is a teacher who returned to her hometown to educate young minds. Emmy Williams is a science teacher at Surfside Middle School. She teaches 7th-grade life science as well as 7th and 8th-grade pre-engineering. Ms. Williams grew...
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Wear it Wednesday featured Posh & Posies located in Lynn Haven. The boutique is a one-stop shop for clothing and accessories. The store gets new arrivals every week. Caroline Nguyen and Cali Fitzgerald styled Sam and Jessica this week. Caroline and Cali...
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new business has just opened its doors in the city of Lynn Haven and is already looking to make an impact. Through the initiative, the owners of Harvest One Realty are making sure every child in the county has a bed. The initiative is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Parts of Panama City will get a helping hand as these areas continue to rebuild after Hurricane Michael. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity is granting money to four areas of the city. Downtown Panama City, St Andrews, Millville, and Glenwood will receive funding to spur economic growth and development.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - March 27 started like any other day. Rylee, Miloe and their cousins were outside playing at their grandparents’ house in Defuniak Springs. “So we were playing outside,” Miloe Burgess said. “I was playing in the backyard and she (Rylee) was throwing a stick.”
