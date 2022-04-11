Obituary for Michael Licciardi

Michael Vodarski, 53, of Bristol passed away on, March 24, 2022 at the Bristol Hospital. He was born in Bristol on April 20, 1968, the son of Diane (Dube) Vodarski and the late Anthony Peter Vodarski. Michael loved the New York Yankees and super bowl champs, LA Rams and he loved his cat Charlie. Besides his Mother, Diane of Bristol, he is survived by his sister, Susan and her husband Rich Sklenka, his Godfather and Godmother, Ronald and Judy Budzenski of CA, and special cousins, Bob and Arlene Ryan of Terryville. He is predeceased by a brother, Thomas A. Vodarski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Friends may meet at the Church. Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St., Bristol. WWW.Dunnfh.com.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 20 DAYS AGO