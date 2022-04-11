ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Obituary for Michael Licciardi

By News Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael D. Licciardi, 90, of Marshfield died peacefully on Friday, April 8, 2022 at the House of Dove in Marshfield. Private memorial services will be Tuesday April 12th at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield. Burial will be in Gate of...

