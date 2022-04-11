Maine School Bus Crash Monday Morning in RSU19
Officials say no one was seriously hurt as the result of a bus crash in RSU #19. School officials sent out a notice to parents and posted it on Facebook Monday morning. One of the RSU #19...q1065.fm
Officials say no one was seriously hurt as the result of a bus crash in RSU #19. School officials sent out a notice to parents and posted it on Facebook Monday morning. One of the RSU #19...q1065.fm
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0