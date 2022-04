HENDERSON, Nev.--In an offseason that has seen Las Vegas Raiders GM Dave Ziegler shine, one of his biggest moves no one saw coming. We started reporting about Davante Adams (the best offensive free agent) wanting to be a Raider last May. To readers of this site, it was no shock. But no one, and I mean no one saw Ziegler signing the best defensive player in free agency in Chandler Jones.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO