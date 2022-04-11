ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avenel, NJ

Last days of former US retail institution Kmart

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Kmart store in Avenel, New Jersey, will...

herald-review.com

KEYT

US retail spending slows as inflation starts to bite

NEW YORK (AP) — After beginning the year in a buying mood, Americans slowed their spending in February on gadgets, home furnishings and other discretionary items as higher prices for food, gasoline, and shelter are taking a bigger bite of their wallet. Retail sales increased 0.3% after registering a revised 4.9% jump from December to January, fueled by wage gains, solid hiring and more money in banking accounts, according to the Commerce Department. January’s increase was the biggest jump in spending since last March, when American households received a final federal stimulus check of $1,400. Restaurant sales rose in February as shoppers shifted more of their spending to services as the threat of COVID-19 fades.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Crypto.com Launches US Exchange Platform, Opens Waitlist To Institutions

Crypto.com on Tuesday announced the rollout of its U.S. exchange platform. The development comes as the cryptocurrency exchange looks to bolster its presence in one of crypto's biggest markets. The rollout will take place over the coming months and is immediately available to waitlisted users. “We are excited to be...
MARKETS
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Berks Weekly

Ocean State Job Lot purchases former Kmart in Shillington

Ocean State Job Lot, the Northeast’s premier discount retail chain with 147 stores, recently purchased Shillington Plaza located at 1 Parkside Avenue from Mark Shillington L.P., and will open its eighth store in the state within the former Kmart space this summer. OSJL purchased 145,601 sq. feet within Shillington...
Shropshire Star

US offers reward of five million dollars for information on Kinahan gang

A US government department imposed sanctions against seven senior members of the Kinahan crime gang. US authorities are offering a five million dollar reward for information on the Irish Kinahan crime gang that leads to the arrest and conviction of its leaders. It comes as a US government department imposed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Beach Radio

2 New Jersey Sub Shops Named Among Best Italian Subs In America

One thing is for sure here in New Jersey. We don't mess around with our subs. And in particular, we don't mess around with the beloved Italian subs. And in a recent article, the 15 best Italian subs in all of America were revealed, and to pretty much no one's surprise here in the Garden State, two New Jersey sub shops made the top 15 in the U.S.
Herald & Review

Plans in the works for former Cheddar's site

FORSYTH — Plans to grow the presence of Panda Express restaurant in Forsyth are already in progress. According to Jill Applebee, Forsyth village administrator, the restaurant will be taking over the site of the former Cheddar’s restaurant, located at 1340 W. Hickory Point Drive. “They will come outside...
FORSYTH, IL
Panama City News Herald

New shopping center bringing Publix, retail space and over 325 new jobs to Panama City North

PANAMA CITY — Development projects continue to grow Panama City North, bringing more businesses and another grocery store to the area.  Blackwater Resources, LLC is bringing the Panama City Centre to northern Panama City between U.S. 231 and State 390. The shopping center will include a Publix, a Publix liquor store, 9,800 square feet of adjacent retail space, and outparcels along the highways.  ...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Herald & Review

COVID's cruel US toll likely to surpass 1 million deaths soon

Soon, likely in the next few weeks, the U.S. toll from the coronavirus will surpass 1 million. Through wave after wave, the virus has compiled a merciless chronology of loss — one by one by one. If losing one person leaves such a lasting void, consider all that's been lost with the deaths of 1 million. From the first deaths on the West Coast to the soaring toll in New York, and then every place in between, the nation has been marked by unfathomable loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Herald & Review

Stocks give up gains, end lower following inflation report

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes edged lower on Wall Street Tuesday, shedding early gains as investors weigh new data on inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%. The pullback follows back-to-back losses driven by worries about the economic collateral damage as the Federal Reserve tackles high inflation more aggressively. A report showed inflation is still at its highest level in 40 years. Still, a faint silver lining was that inflation unexpectedly slowed in March on a month-over-month basis, after excluding the costs of food and fuel. The Fed pays close attention to that number, and Treasury yields fell immediately after the report.
STOCKS
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketWatch

Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

It’s pretty well accepted that no one knows as much about the plumbing of the world’s financial system as Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest-rate strategy at Credit Suisse, who was the point person on market developments for senior U.S. officials during the 2008 global financial crisis and has mapped out the shadow banking system. The mechanics of the financial system are the type of thing you don’t really have to think about, until you do, when there’s a breakdown.
MLB

