Top-rated vacuums on Amazon are having their prices slashed for major savings - Deal of the Day April 11

mynbc5.com
 2 days ago

Did you know that Amazon has a “Deal of the Day” every day on its website? If you didn’t know, now you know. The online shopping giant does daily deals on a multitude of products and...

www.mynbc5.com

NJ.com

Amazon is having a sale on Fire TVs: Here are the deals

Smart TVs are by no means cheap, but Amazon is currently have a sale across its popular Fire TV lineup. Fire TV is technology developed by Amazon that emphasizes Prime member services such as Prime Video and Prime Music. It also has built-in voice control using Alexa. The TVs are...
RETAIL
Alissa Rose

Walmart could increase prices on several items

As we all know, items like groceries are becoming more expensive due to inflation; everything from food and clothing to gas is significantly more costly than a year ago. According to the recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, prices increased 7.9% in February compared to the previous year. Since January 1982, this is the largest annualized increase in CPI inflation.
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Best Deals on Adidas for Spring — Save on Sneakers and Apparel

We're at the cusp of spring and the season change is a fun reminder to do a wardrobe refresh. Of course, for that, we all want good deals — and Amazon's got you, especially if you like Adidas! It has tons of Adidas sneakers and apparel that won't break the bank. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best finds on Adidas shoes and apparel at Amazon.
SHOPPING
Mashed

How To Save Money At The Grocery Store, According To An Expert

Just when you thought inflation couldn't get any higher, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on March 10, 2022 that the Consumer Price Index (the average price of a standard assortment of consumer goods) had risen nearly 1% in February. This was after the CPI had already risen more than half a percent in January and a whopping near-8% over the course of 2021. Although a sudden and precipitous increase in gasoline prices may be drawing the most attention at this very moment, accounting for one-third of the total monthly price increase, the price of groceries is also rising. That's happening more steadily over time, making it like the "hare" to gasoline's "tortoise." And thanks to the old Aesop fable, we all know better than to underestimate the tortoise.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WWD

Amazon Fashion Has Great Spring Style Deals on Top Brands Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Spring always feels like a fresh start — a time for emerging out of hibernation, jumping on vacation planning and refreshing your closet for an extra feel-good boost during any outing. Whether you’re in the market for tried-and true staples to build your foundational wardrobe or some bold, vibrant styles (after all, maximalism is here to stay), Amazon Fashion has a range of amazing options to choose from.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE

An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
REAL ESTATE
ETOnline.com

21 Lululemon Deals to Shop Now: Save on Leggings, Tops, Joggers and More

Lululemon has put its best-selling legging on sale in multiple colorways on a page that you might have missed before. Lululemon just dropped new deals in its We Made Too Much section filled with major discounts up to 40% off its popular athletic apparel. Not only is the stylish legging on sale, it's also available just in time for stocking up on more activewear to help you look and feel your best this spring.
APPAREL
Apartment Therapy

Samsung Is Having a Sale on Their Top-Rated Stick Vacuums Just in Time for Spring Cleaning

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Let’s be frank: If you’re still lugging around a heavy, corded vacuum, you’re behind the times. Upgrading your years-old vacuum not only makes your space sparkle with newfound cleanliness, it also gives a much-needed break to your arms and back. Since we’re all getting ready to dive into some serious spring cleaning, now is the perfect time to invest in a new source of suction power to aid you in your endeavors. And wouldn’t you know it — Samsung, the fan-favorite appliance and electronics company, is hosting a major sale on their best-selling stick vacuums. These cordless cleaning machines are on sale for up to 30 percent from now until Apr. 20… if they don’t sell out before then, that is.
ELECTRONICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Amazon adding 5% fuel, inflation surcharge to sellers’ fees

Amazon announced it is adding a 5% “fuel and inflation surcharge” to fees used by third-party sellers who use its fulfillment services. The e-commerce giant announced the new fees on its website on Wednesday, adding that the surcharges would apply to all items shipped from fulfillment centers beginning April 28.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Retail: Secondhand Retailers Want Big Brand Partners; Escalating Interest Rates Roil Retailers’ Borrowing Plans

Today in retail, secondhand retailers eye branded partners, while retailers, find themselves at risk of rising interest rates. Plus, Asda tests personal shopper deployment with Buymie handling the deliveries, Kmart will be down to three U.S. locations by the end of the week, Walmart+ shoppers aren’t making the most of their memberships, Mastercard SpendingPulse data shows flickers of optimism, and Levi Strauss is expanding its presence across East Asia Pacific.
RETAIL

