ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

David Beckham 'shed a tear' during emotional five minute speech at son Brooklyn's $3.5m wedding as he recalled the moment he was born - before groom urged guests to donate money for Ukrainian crisis

By Jason Chester for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

David Beckham "shed a tear" during an emotional speech at eldest son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding, before the groom urged guests help war-torn Ukraine by donating money to related charities.

Former Manchester United and England star David, 46, gave a heartfelt speech as his son tied the knot with wealthy actress Nicola Peltz during a stunning ceremony at her family's glitzy seafront estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

As part of his duties as father of the groom, the retired footballer gave a five minute speech about his son and his new wife, also recalling a special time during the first few moments of his life - leaving everyone, including himself, misty eyed.

Sources claim he was had to 'stop to take a breather' and also found time to praise his daughter-in-law - calling the billion dollar heiress 'incredible'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35bB8c_0f5gDlRE00
Emotional: David Beckham "shed a tear" during an emotional speech at son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding, before the groom urged guests help war-torn Ukraine by donating money

A source told The Sun: 'David's speech went on for about five minutes and he looked to shed a tear at one point. He was talking about when Brooklyn was born and how he wanted to protect him.

'He said he was sleeping on the hospital floor, holding the door shut because he didn’t want to let anyone get in. David got a lump in his throat and had to stop and take a breather to regain his composure, but it was a very sweet speech.'

Following the speeches, everyone was served special cocktails whilst a jazz quartet and a 12-piece live band provided the entertainment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BSnCV_0f5gDlRE00
Old times: Former Manchester United and England star David gave a heartfelt speech as he recalled the moment Brooklyn was born (pictured with his eldest son in 1999)

Brooklyn, 23, and new bride Nicola, 27, later invited their wedding guests to donate to support Ukraine as it continues to resist the ongoing Russian invasion.

According to Vogue, the crisis in Ukraine wasn't far from their minds as they celebrated their special day with a star-studded guest list over the weekend.

It's understood that Brooklyn and Nicola partnered with humanitarian agency Care, and invited their guests to contribute to the efforts by the agency to support and provide aid for women, girls, families and the elderly in the war-torn country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FgKUs_0f5gDlRE00
Happy couple: Brooklyn and American actress Nicola Peltz exchanged vows in Palm Beach on Saturday afternoon 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvK4O_0f5gDlRE00
Candid: As part of his duties as father of the groom, retired footballer David gave a five minute speech about his son and his new wife (pictured with Victoria on the day)

The bride's parents, Claudia and financier Nelson - who is worth an estimated $1.7billion - were among those who made a significant donation to the cause.

Brooklyn shared the very first photo from his wedding to Nicola on Sunday, after they exchanged vows at her billionaire father Nelson's $103m (£79m).

The aspiring chef shared the snap which saw his bride wow in a stunning Valentino white dress adorned with an evil eye symbol, with the accompanying caption: 'Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X3Vqk_0f5gDlRE00
Gorgeous: Nicola stunned in an incredible Valentino bridal gown as she posed for her wedding photos after marrying Brooklyn – exclusive DailyMail.com pictures have revealed

Nicola's dress included a message from her mother, former model Claudia Peltz, that the Valentino team stitched into the wedding gown using blue thread. Claudia wore custom Versace.

Her hair was styled in what Vogue termed 'an ode to Claudia Schiffer in the '90s'.

'I always thought I wanted my hair half up, half down, but we're going for long bangs with loose, natural hair,' she told the magazine.

Adir Abergel, who styled her hair, said Brigitte Bardot's half ponytails also served as an inspiration.

'It was all about keeping her hair beautiful, soft and smooth,' he said. 'Think luxe, polished texture, but with fullness and movement to it.'

He also took her hair color lighter and brighter ahead of the big day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEJJI_0f5gDlRE00
Beautiful! As exclusively predicted by MailOnline, the couple wed under a flower-garlanded chuppah in traditional Jewish ceremony in honour of Nicola's Jewish heritage (pictured after they got engaged)

Chanel make-up artist Kate Lee told Vogue she was inspired by the bride's natural beauty.

'We decided on a very fresh, natural look – barely-there but with a few interesting details that will pop under the veil,' she said.

'The intention was to accentuate her natural features, while adding a few modern, not-so-traditional details.'

The dress was the result of a year's worth of conversations with Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli's team; two trips to Rome; and two U.S. fittings.

'It was the ultimate couture experience,' said her stylist, Leslie Fremar, describing how they chose elements from various sketches, fabrics and embroideries.

Fremar said it was the most beautiful dress she had ever seen, Vogue reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bCoXG_0f5gDlRE00
Wow! The wedding venue was also the romantic setting for Friday evening's rehearsal dinner

'The simplicity of it was magnificent, she said. 'We didn't have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery.'

The bride was walked down the aisle by her father Nelson to a string orchestra playing Songbird.

Her new sister-in-law, 10-year-old Harper Beckham, was among the flower girls, and her bridesmaids wore gowns crafted by tailor Joel Diaz.

Brooklyn wore a Dior suit, and as a gift to her new husband, Peltz sewed a bespoke label into his outfit.

He added a diamond lapel chain from Anita Ko - a gift from his new in-laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tY7yq_0f5gDlRE00
Loved-up: Brooklyn and Nicola were 'very happy' and 'sneaking kisses' during at pre-wedding party on Friday according to sources

Ko, who was a guest at the wedding, told Vogue: 'He wore it Friday night as an upscale wallet chain, and on the night of the wedding as a formal chain attached to the front of his evening jacket.

'They were bezel set emerald-cut diamonds.'

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed cocktails adorned with white cherry blossoms as a jazz quartet played, Vogue reported.

A 12-piece live band then took over the entertainment for the black-tie dinner.

The dinner was served in a marquee by the seafront, filled with spectacular floral arrangements from HMR Designs.

The team used garden roses layered with peonies, white ranunculus, spray roses and hydrangea, Vogue said.

Comments / 1

Related
Hello Magazine

Victoria Beckham and family rally around after son's shock split

Victoria Beckham is a doting mother to four children and is now putting the focus firmly on her family following her son's shock split from his girlfriend. Cruz Beckham, 17, and Bliss Chapman – daughter of model Rosemary Ferguson, a friend of Victoria's - are reported to have ended their fledgling romance after 18 months together, the Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Romeo Beckham suits up in bright pink for Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

Romeo Beckham and his girlfriend Mia Regan have revealed their outfits for a rehearsal dinner ahead of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Palm Beach wedding – and all we can say is wow. The couple shared a sneaky snap of their colourful concoctions, looking super suave in their striking looks.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Hello Magazine

Meet Nicola Peltz's family: her billionaire dad, ex-model mother and siblings

David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn is getting married to his long-term girlfriend Nicola Peltz on 8 April – but how much do you know about his bride's family?. Actress Nicola, 27, comes from a highly-esteemed and wealthy American family headed by her parents Nelson and Claudia, who are hosting the couple's lavish wedding at their Florida home. Nicola is one of five children and it's clear from her Instagram posts that she is extremely close to her family.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Engaged couple move wedding date up after they are both diagnosed with cancer eight days apart

An engaged couple has decided to have their wedding earlier than they originally planned after they were both diagnosed with cancer within eight days.Clay Slenk and Mariah Nelesen, from Michigan, met when they were in high school and had begun dating by the time they reached their senior year, according to their wedding website on The Knot.After Nelesen suffered a health scare in February 2020, which resulted in a two-week stay in a Chicago ICU, during which Slenk rarely left her side, the couple knew that they had become an “inseparable team”.“Something in our relationship changed during that hospital stay,”...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Duchess Kate is a vision in breathtaking bridal dress in The Bahamas

The Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops for her last night in The Bahamas on Friday – and we think she saved her best royal tour outfit for last. Kate looked exquisite in a turquoise satin dress by couture wedding designer Phillipa Lepley that featured bow-detailing on the shoulders and an elegant, pleated skirt for her arrival alongside Prince William at a reception hosted by the Governor General at the Baha Mar Resort.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooklyn Beckham
Person
Brigitte Bardot
Person
Nicola Peltz
Person
David Beckham
Person
Claudia Schiffer
Daily Mail

Brooklyn Beckham 'set to take his fiancée Nicola Peltz's surname as a middle name to show his commitment to her' as the couple prepare for their £3m wedding

Brooklyn Beckham is set to take his fiancé Nicola Peltz's surname as a middle name following their wedding on Saturday according to a new report. The son of Victoria and David Beckham, 23, and the actress, 27, have all eyes on them this weekend as they are set to marry in a lavish Florida ceremony after a three-year romance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'declined' invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding after David and Victoria wrote to the couple, source claims

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge turned down an invitation to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding, it has been reported. The groom's parents David, 46, and Victoria Beckham, 47, are said to have written to Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, to invite them to the $3.5million extravaganza in Palm Beach, Florida.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dress#Diamonds#Ukrainian#The Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Wears Shorts In Public For Only The 2nd Time In Over 10 Years – Photo

In a rare choice, Kate Middleton rocked leg-bearing khaki shorts during a royal outing in the Bahamas. Kate hasn’t been seen in shorts since 2019!. Skies out, thighs out! For Kate Middleton, navigating the balmy Bahamas weather while on an annual Caribbean tour with Prince William meant donning shorts publicly for the first time in years while attending a regatta at Montagu Beach. This is only the second time in over ten years that the duchess, 40, has chosen the cropped look; she was last seen rocking shorts back in 2019 while attending…a royal regatta. Though shorts may be a rarity for Kate, she’s certainly a stickler for consistency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Harper Beckham, 10, Looks So Grown Up In White Bridesmaids Dress For Brother Brooklyn & Nicola Peltz’s Wedding

Harper Beckham attended her big brother David Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding! She looked so grown up as a flower girl. Harper Seven Beckham, 10, looked adorable as always at her brother, Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding! She acted as a flower girl for her eldest sibling, wearing a modern version of a flower dress as she smiled and laughed alongside other members of the bridal party. She appeared to wear the ensemble with ballet flats, navy belt, and a bracelet, rocking her blonde hair (which she gets from dad) in a perfectly styled curl. Harper appeared full of energy as she jumped up at some point during the affair, later sporting a flower crown to walk down the aisle.
PALM BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

334K+
Followers
30K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy