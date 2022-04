Havilah Heger Wiley and her husband Stephen decided to adopt a desi stray dog that had been rescued by Dharamsala Animal Rescue. The pup was hit by a car and injured her leg and tail. Unfortunately, the poor girl’s tail had to be amputated, and she has been through a lot up until this moment. After eagerly waiting for months and filling out the paperwork, the day finally arrived for them to welcome a new member into their family.

PETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO