Cookeville, TN

Cougars fall twice in Sunday doubleheader

 3 days ago
Bailey Concatto had an RBI double in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday. (SIUE Athletics)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - SIUE softball collected a handful of clutch offensive performances but fell short twice Sunday at Tennessee Tech.

The Golden Eagles upended the Cougars 12-7 in the opener and 7-6 in the nightcap. Tennessee Tech is now 26-11 overall and 9-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference while the Cougars drop to 13-23 overall and 5-9 in the OVC.

SIUE hit three home runs for the day, all at crucial moments of the doubleheader.

"We swung the bat the way we are capable," said SIUE interim head coach P.J. Finigan. "There were a ton of offensive highlights.

Lauren Yslava blasted a three-run homer in the fifth inning of game one that tied the score 7-7 at that point.

Bailey Concatto provided an RBI double in the fifth inning that helped extend a fifth-inning rally in the second game.

Grace Lueke ripped her team-leading ninth homer of the season in game two. Her blast put SIUE ahead 5-2 in the fifth inning.

After Tennessee Tech rallied, Jenna Herron hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh that had tied the nightcap 6-6.

The Golden Eagles had plenty of offensive of their own. Sydney Dukes led all players with six RBIs for the day. Haeli Bryson went 5 for 8 on the day with a pair of RBIs. Tennessee Tech combined for 21 hits over the doubleheader.

SIUE's next action is Wednesday as the Cougars travel to Saint Louis for a 4 p.m. single nonconference game. Next weekend, the Cougars are back on the road for a three-game series at Morehead State.

"Hopefully we can bring all three phases of the game," said Finigan.

