Chicago, IL

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez announces for Chicago mayor

By Our Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Alderman Raymond Lopez announces for Chicago mayor. Ald. Raymond Lopez who has led the fight against Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s continued failures to reduce crime and her negative policies that have undermined the Chicago Police Department, announced his candidacy for Mayor of Chicago on Wednesday April 6, 2022. Lopez is the...

He-Man
2d ago

I think Chicago needs a left handed, African American, homosexual, nearsighted, vaccinated person for mayor.

Chicago, IL
Government
Politics
