When it comes to companies vowing to slash their carbon footprints, it turns out that most “net zero” pledges add up to quite a bit more. In their annual corporate climate responsibility report published in February, the New Climate Institute and Carbon Market Watch analyzed the plans of 25 corporate giants and found the vast majority haven’t disclosed the entirety of the emissions they’re responsible for or detailed plans to reduce them. The main culprit is so-called “scope 3” emissions, which pertain to indirect emissions that are not under their direct control but exist elsewhere in their value chains, comprising a whopping 87% of their emissions. “The real elephant in the room is: How do we start tackling scope 3?” asks Lior Keet, managing director of emerging technology for EY.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 24 DAYS AGO