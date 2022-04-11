ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

Three Failed And Seven Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks In St. Mary’s County

By St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a succession of alcohol compliance checks within St. Mary’s County at 10 local businesses. Seven of the businesses were found to be compliant, while three businesses failed to ask for identification....

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Long-COVID Assessment for St. Mary’s County

LEONARDTOWN, MD (March 15, 2022) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and WellCheck have partnered to determine the impact of post-COVID conditions (also known as “Long COVID”) on St. Mary’s County residents. Community members who have been previously diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked to complete a brief, anonymous survey on the HIPAA-compliant WellCheck […] The post Long-COVID Assessment for St. Mary’s County appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Government
CBS Baltimore

Glen Burnie Road Rager Arrested After He Tails Victim To Police Station

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was charged in a road rage incident in Glen Burnie after he followed a victim to a police station Tuesday, Anne Arundel County Police said. Jamal Rodgers Jr., 20, of Owings Mills is charged with reckless endangerment and first-degree assault. Police said the victim pulled to the side of Dorsey Road near Aviation Blvd around 11 a.m. Tuesday when a firetruck in emergency status drove passed them. The victim told police Rodgers was angered that they pulled over in front of him rather than behind him, police said. Rodgers allegedly got out of his car and began yelling at the driver, then he allegedly got back in his car and rammed the vehicle twice. The victim told police they then began driving to a police station with Rodgers following them. Police said Rodgers fled the area when the suspect got to the police station, but he was found and arrested a short distance away.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Person
St. Mary
WTOP

7 DC-area residents charged in drug conspiracy

Seven D.C.-area residents are among 16 people who face federal conspiracy charges for allegedly distributing drugs. Federal prosecutors allege that they took part in the conspiracy to distribute large quantities of Eutylone from February 2019 to March 15. They allegedly distributed the drug from Maryland to Berkeley and Jefferson counties...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Inside Nova

Police: Temporary teacher in Dale City charged after slapping student

A Woodbridge man working as a temporary teacher at Fannie W. Fitzgerald Elementary School in Dale City has been charged with assaulting an 8-year-old boy in a classroom. The incident happened April 7 at the school on Benita Fitzgerald Drive. The student was in a classroom with the temporary teacher and other staff members when "he became upset and spat at the accused," Prince William County Police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release. "The accused then approached the victim and smacked the victim in the face before exiting the classroom."

