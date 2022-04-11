Three Failed And Seven Businesses Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks In St. Mary’s County

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was charged in a road rage incident in Glen Burnie after he followed a victim to a police station Tuesday, Anne Arundel County Police said. Jamal Rodgers Jr., 20, of Owings Mills is charged with reckless endangerment and first-degree assault. Police said the victim pulled to the side of Dorsey Road near Aviation Blvd around 11 a.m. Tuesday when a firetruck in emergency status drove passed them. The victim told police Rodgers was angered that they pulled over in front of him rather than behind him, police said. Rodgers allegedly got out of his car and began yelling at the driver, then he allegedly got back in his car and rammed the vehicle twice. The victim told police they then began driving to a police station with Rodgers following them. Police said Rodgers fled the area when the suspect got to the police station, but he was found and arrested a short distance away.

GLEN BURNIE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO