Tyner helping OUAZ take off in Surprise

Everybody has a hidden talent. But people who have seen Dennis Tyner’s music collection probably know his secret is out.

The president of the Ottawa University-Arizona said by his estimation he owns about 3,000 CDs.

“I like everything,” the 62-year-old Tyner said.

It turns out, he’s been a party DJ for decades, performing at private parties and working at a radio station at another college campus where he was teaching.

“I love classic rock,” Tyner said recently, listing off the genres he enjoys. “I like hip hop. A lot of people are surprised. I’m not real crazy about country, but there is some country that I do like. When you’re a DJ you learn to like the music that the people like.”

Tyner said he hasn’t played a party since before the coronavirus hit the world, but even without a pandemic he’s been pretty busy running OUAZ over that time.

Named the university’s first president in May 2019, Tyner has helped the campus grow to almost 1,000 students, has overseen the construction of the first residence hall and student union and has helped direct plans that include more housing, classrooms and athletic fields in the future.

Tyner has been with the campus since it opened at City Hall in 2017. He earned his bachelors, masters and doctorate degrees in electrical engineering from Northeastern University in Boston between 1985 and 1992.

He has taught engineering for decades and served for eight years as dean of the David Crawford School of Engineering at Norwich University in Vermont, the oldest private military college in the nation.

That’s the school where he spun tunes for the campus radio station.

Tyner then came aboard Ottawa in January 2007 as vice president and provost of the main campus in Ottawa, Kansas.

After 10 years there, he and his wife Patricia, moved to Surprise for Dennis to take over as senior vice president and provost for the fledgling Surprise campus. He was promoted to president two years later.

The couple has eight grown children, and a grandchild. His wife and five of their children are all graduates of Ottawa, including his youngest, Keith, who graduated in May 2019.

He recently sat down with the Surprise Independent to tell us about the growth and future plans for OUAZ’s campus.

Q: How do you think things are going 5 years into it?

A: There are a couple of pieces. There’s the enrollment. There’s the facilities, probably the two most important pieces. And then there is the reputation of the institution.

I think that word is continuing to grow in this state and certainly in the West Valley about Ottawa University. When we came here we were known as an adult school, and I think a lot of that is starting to now change so people know that we have adult campuses and adult students and we also have a traditional campus now. We’re starting to see that piece change for the better. They know who we are and they know we have a residential campus here. In terms of student growth, we’ve seen very good growth, so we’re at a stage where we’re almost about a third of the way there. We probably think we can still grow up substantial amount over the next decade, so we like what we’re seeing in our growth in both the undergraduate and at the graduate level.

In regard to the buildings, my goodness, we started here with the Communiversity with one building. We built a playing field. That’s the first thing that we built. We started the O’Dell Center [which includes Faith Arena], and we built both the student union and the residence hall. And we’re in the talking stages and in the design stages for our next residence hall and talking about next buildings that are going to come online and athletics facilities that we need, so I’ve think we seen great growth in all three areas.

Would I be happy if we were growing faster? Yes. Would I’d be happier if we were doing such a tremendous job in the area of marketing that everybody in Arizona knew exactly who we were? Yeah, we’d all be happy with that. But from a realistic perspective, from what we were when we came out here to where we are right now you have to sit back and say this team did a pretty magnificent job of getting us to where we’re at. It’s only five years.

Q: What are some of the short-term and long-term plans for the university?

A: Short term is positively going to be a residence hall. It’ll grow in two stages. That’ll be the next building and probably the next, next building. We’ll be able to build half of it for about 200 beds and the next phase will be another half of it for another 200 beds. We’ll utilize that as a residence hall and will also include in the bottom of it will have office space. There will be some desperately needed classroom space in the building, so we’ll take care of our three biggest needs office space, classroom space and then space for people to live. We are doing it in two stages because we don’t need 400 beds in one shot, but we’re already seeing a need for more space.

Q: How much has the city’s support meant to your growth?

A: We would’ve had a much larger trail to get to where we’re at. We would never be where we’re at today had the city not been a great partner of ours. I would say even the Dysart [Unified] School District, our two biggest parters. Without the two, we would definitely not be where we’re at today.

We started with an athletic model. We thought we could reach critical mass quickly by bringing all of our sports on board and then growing from there. We were pretty successful at doing that. With an athletic model you need athletic facilities. Without the city and the ability to use the baseball fields here, the tennis courts here, without the Dysart School District and using their tennis courts and track we could’ve never started programs like that at all.

Q: You’ve had a lot of fast success with your sports teams. Does that help with recognition for the school or is it it’s own thing?

A: It’s its own thing. If you want recognition for your school from sports in my opinion, and this is my opinion, it only comes from NCAA Division 1. Everyone knows who the national champion was in football this year. Everyone is going to know who wins the basketball tournament. If you really know your sports you might know who wins baseball, but there are a lot of other sports you’re not even going to know even at the Division 1 level. We are the NAIA. A lot of people don’t know. If I asked a bunch of kids on this campus who won this year the women’s volleyball national championship, there might be a couple of women’s volleyball players who might be able to tell you that but that would be it. And I bet you most of them couldn’t even tell you.

I don’t think it brings great notoriety to the school. I think it helps that we have good athletic teams because those students who want to play for a good team and have an experience where they might be able to play at the national tournament level but they’re not good enough to play at the [NCAA] Division 1 level. This is a great level you can play at. They’re still great athletes playing at our school. Trust me. They’re a lot better than I am playing at the sports. If you’re playing at this level and you want to play for a good team, we are finding students in those areas who are more familiar with what our product is. But I don’t think if you ran into a mom in the grocery store and said, ‘Hey, Ottawa University, how they doing over there in the athletic programs?’ I don’t think most people are going to know the answer.

Q: What are you doing to recruit non-athletes to the school?

A: We believe in being a participatory campus. When our students come here we want them participating in something. Why? Because when they come in and latch onto something they’re going to have a better experience at the institution, the likelihood of them staying and earning their degree and staying to degree completion is much greater. We would love that. We think it’s important to supplement your education and do these other things to make you a much more well-rounded student.

So we look to scholarship students in different areas than just athletics. This year we were in our first year of a theater program. We are scholarshipping students is in theater. We’re scholarshipping students in campus ministries. We’re scholarshipping students in esports. We’re scholarshipping students in bowling. We’re scholarshipping students in sports medicine. So we’re looking at all of these other areas. Some we want to be tied to an activity that you and I would think of as an extracurricular type of activity.

This coming year we’re starting band. So we think music is a golden opportunity for us. Because music can come in and be a choir, it could be a jazz band, it could be a pep band, it could be a marching band and we’re pretty excited about what a band can do for us. You can have a lot of people in marching band.

The other thing we’ve done is a new scholarship structure that we put in place for the seven high schools in Surprise, the “Surprise 15.” [The scholarship is a $15,000 tuition per year for all tuition, fees and a commuter meal plan.] It’s designed for commuters. Students who don’t want to be a commuter will pay the additional cost of living on campus but one of the reasons we came up with that is we’re going to be looking for more computers this year because our new dorm will not be ready for this coming fall. So we want to encourage our growth to continue but not have to be burdened with how do we handle these students looking for housing but we don’t have that kind of housing.

Q: Are you good on sports facilities or do you need more?

A: We need a lot of sports facilities. I would say the first ones are probably we need a second soccer/football field. We only have one so we need another one. The marching band needs a space as well. We need our own softball diamond. We need beach volleyball courts. What is expensive that we do need is some growth in the swimming area for our swimming teams. The city has been having some conversations to expand into an Olympic size pool and if that happens it’ll happen right down the road for us and it’ll be perfect location for us to utilize that space. That would be awesome.

Q: When this university is at build out, what do you envision it looking like?

A: We still need more academic space. Something that looks like a modern library. We need a building like that. We’re gonna need it for lack of a better term some sort of an auditorium. Our spirit life sessions are being done in Faith Arena. Faith Arena is not the best place for that. We need something that is more appropriate than, let’s call a spade a spade, a gymnasium. So we need some auditorium or theater space and we need that for our theater program as well and our band. As we grow more students, there’s going to be more space for teaching classes, it’ll be more space for housing, it’ll be more of the space for the supporting structures of a college.

[In the student union] where’s the real student activity space? Where is the good study space for students? So we need to start to build that up. What’s the supporting components that really support the students in the other areas that they need? Maybe at some point in time we'll not just have a cafeteria but maybe there will be a McDonald’s on campus or a Burger King or a Chick-fil-A.

Jason Stone can be reached at jstone@iniusa.org.