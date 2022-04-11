Masters Fan Harry Kane Shows Up At Augusta Wearing Shorts Hours After Starring In Spurs Win

Augusta National Golf Club's dress code frowns upon shorts, but it seems that nobody told Kane.

Harry Kane surprised fans with an appearance at Augusta on Sunday as the England soccer captain was a special guest on the final day of the 2022 Masters.

The 28-year-old appeared live on Sky Sports Golf wearing a Nike hoodie and white shorts.

One fan tweeted a picture of his TV set along with the question: "How Harry Kane gets into Augusta looking like he's turned up for a kick around at the park??"

Perhaps Kane needed to dress sporty in order to run part of his journey, because less than 24 hours earlier he had been in action for Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, England.

Kane produced a creative masterclass as he claimed two assists in Tottenham's 4-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday.

After flying 4,000 miles to Richmond County, Georgia, Kane was asked to predict who would win the green jacket.

Kane went for Cam Smith, but the Australian eventually finished tied for third place, behind Rory McIlroy and 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Spurs star Kane went on to reveal that he gets more nervous playing golf than soccer.

He said: "Sometimes when I'm on the first tee in front of a crowd, I get more nervous than I do when I'm playing football."

On the standard in this year's tournament, he added: "[I'm] just appreciating what they're doing.

"When you see some of the holes and the slopes on the greens around this place, it just shows how good they are when they're making so many birdies."