Plymouth Meeting, PA

Plymouth Meeting Family Channels Entrepreneurial Spirit to Turn Home into Working Farm

 2 days ago

Jon with a Tlush Family Farm chicken in Plymouth Meeting.Image via Facebook.

Jon and Katie Tlush have always been keen gardeners, but it was the pandemic that prompted them to turn their family home in Plymouth Meeting into a working indoor farm, writes M. English for The Times Herald.

Katie Tlush, CEO of Tlush Family Farm, worked as a dental hygienist for 15 years before the pandemic made her a stay-at-home mom to two toddlers. With plenty of time on her hands, she and her husband decided to convert the basement into tented “grow rooms” and “breeding chambers” that make up the farm.

It all started with chickens.

“My husband had been wanting chickens for, probably, the last 12 years,” said Tlush.

During the pandemic lockdowns, he built a coop out and ordered hens.

“I started thinking about ways to produce an income without constrictions, and, I guess, because we’d always enjoyed gardening, turning something that was essentially a hobby into something professional seemed like a natural way to go,” she said.

They focused on organic, nutrient-dense microgreens and mushrooms, along with eggs. Today, they are regular suppliers to several top area restaurants, as well as country clubs and private chefs.

Read more about Tlush Family Farm in Plymouth Meeting in The Times Herald.

Montgomery County, PA
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

