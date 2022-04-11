ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

2 in critical condition, teen injured during crash in Waterbury

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people are in critical condition and a teen was injured following a crash involving motorcycles in Waterbury on Friday night.

Police said around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the area of Homer Street for the report of a crash involving two motorcycles and a car.

According to police, the drivers of the motorcycles were both ejected during the crash. One of the motorcycle drivers, identified as a 22-year-old man from Wolcott, was brought to Waterbury Hospital before being transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The second motorcycle driver, identified as a 20-year-old man from Wolcott, was brought to Waterbury Hospital before being transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The driver of the car, a 16-year-old female from Shelton, was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital where she was listed with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said there were two additional passengers in the car that were not injured.

The accident is under investigation. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.

